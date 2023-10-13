Cuba vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Cuba vs Honduras live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cuba vs Honduras live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. Don't miss a single detail of the Cuba vs Honduras live stream with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Cuba vs Honduras live?
The Cuba vs Honduras match will not be broadcast live on TV.
You can follow it through Concacaf GO.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cuba vs Honduras?
This is the kick-off time for the Cuba vs Honduras match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. -
Chile: 21:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. -
Spain: 03:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. -
Peru: 20:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. -
Key player - Honduras
Antony Lozano, the forward of Getafe of Spain, is the key player for the Catrachos, the 30-year-old is the one called to lead Rueda's team.
Key Player - Cuba
Luis Paradela, the striker of Costa Rica's Saprissa, is the key player for the islanders in the absence of Onel Hernandez of England's Norwich City.
David Ruíz's debate, a bad moment ahead of Cuba game
Rueda lowered the tension about the absence of David Ruíz to the call-up of Honduras, the player did not present due to an apparent gastroenteritis, although there is much talk of a possible call from the USMNT for Ruíz to represent them, this is what Rueda said about the issue:
"We have talked about David. I talked to him on Thursday, I did it on Sunday, everyone knows that he is a boy who is going through a difficult transition, he wants to be here, but also analyzing many situations, we have to understand him, surround him, support him, know that he is a boy who has to mature, that he is not the solution for Honduras, that he is an important talent that the country has, that hopefully we can enjoy him and, when we can have him, that he adapts and responds well".
Reinaldo Rueda tests himself against Cuba
Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda Rivera, arrived at the Catracho national team, after his previous successful stint with the national team. The coach of the Central Americans aspires to advance in this tournament and prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.
Cuba vs Honduras: possible line-ups
Cuba: R. Arozarena; D. Morejon, Y. Piedra, C. Vásquez, J. Corrales; E. Hernández, Y. Pérez, W. Pozo, D. Díaz; L. Paradela and Y. Matos.
Honduras. E. Menjivar; M. Nuñez, D. Maldonado, L. Vega, R. Zapata; D. Flores, E. Rodríguez, J. Álvarez, A. López; A. Lozano and L. Palma.
The match will be played at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium
The Cuba vs Honduras match will be played at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, located in the city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This stadium, inaugurated in 1974, has a capacity for 27,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Concacaf Nations League match: Cuba vs Honduras Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.