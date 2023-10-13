Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
FFGB

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AM11 minutes ago

When is the Guinea v Guinea-Bissau match and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: Friendly

Venue: Bonfim Stadium

Time: 12 am ET

Where to watch: No broadcast

Live coverage: VAVEL USA

11:55 PM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau live streaming

Apart from live coverage here on VAVEL USA, the match between Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will not be broadcast live.
11:50 PM21 minutes ago

Curiosity

Both teams had other matches scheduled. Guinea versus Togo, while Guinea-Bissau faced Mozambique.
11:45 PM26 minutes ago

Djurtus

Guinea-Bissau have two wins in a row to their name, but if you look a little deeper, Djurtus have three, plus a draw and a defeat.
11:40 PM31 minutes ago

Final adjustments before the match

FFGB
FFGB
11:35 PM36 minutes ago

Elephants of Guinea

Guinea have won just two of their last five games. In addition to these results, the Elephants of Guinea have two defeats, including one to Brazil, and one draw.
11:30 PM41 minutes ago

Concentration for the penultimate test

An international friendly is a soccer match played between national teams without any competitive significance or official score. These matches are usually held as part of the teams' preparation for upcoming official competitions, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build rapport and playing experience.

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and honing their skills for the next competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies can take place at any time of the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without the home field of the teams playing in the specific match.

11:25 PMan hour ago

Schedule of the teams' matches on this FIFA Day

South American qualifiers

12/10 - Thursday

Colombia-Uruguay 

Bolivia-Ecuador

Argentina-Paraguay 

Chile-Peru

Brazil - Venezuela 

17/10 - Tuesday

Venezuela-Chile 

Paraguay-Bolivia 

Ecuador-Colombia 

Uruguay-Brazil 

Peru-Argentina

Asian qualifiers

11/10 - Wednesday

Yemen-Sri Lanka 

Myanmar-Macao 

Nepal-Laos 

12/10 - Thursday

Chinese Taipei - East Timor 

Maldives-Bangladesh 

Singapore - Guam 

Hong Kong - Bhutan 

Indonesia-Brunei

Cambodia - Pakistan 

Afghanistan - Mongolia

17/10 - Tuesday

Guam-Singapore

Mongolia-Afghanistan

Sri Lanka - Yemen 

Pakistan-Cambodia 

East Timor-Chinese Taipei 

Macau - Myanmar

Bangladesh - Maldives 

Bhutan - Hong Kong 

Laos - Nepal 

Brunei-Indonesia 

International friendlies

9/10 - Monday

China-Vietnam 

10/10 - Tuesday

Solomon Islands - Vanuatu 

11/10 - Wednesday

Papua New Guinea - New Caledonia 

Wales - Gibraltar

Egypt - Zambia 

United Arab Emirates-Kuwait 

Bahrain - Kyrgyz Republic 

12/10 - Thursday

Georgia-Thailand 

Montenegro-Lebanon 

Sweden-Moldova 

Algeria-Cape Verde 

Vietnam-Uzbekistan 

Mozambique-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea-Burkina Faso 

13/10 - Friday

Palestine-Tadjikistan 

Japan-Canada 

South Korea-Tunisia 

Malaysia-India

Iraq - Qatar 

South Africa-Swatini 

New Zealand-Congo

Saudi Arabia-Nigeria

Jordan-Iran 

England-Australia

Mali-Uganda 

Mexico-Ghana 

14/10 - Saturday

Papua New Guinea - Vanuatu 

Solomon Islands-New Caledonia 

Ivory Coast-Morocco 

United States-Germany 

15/10 - Sunday

China-Uzbekistan

Algeria-Egypt

Mozambique-Nigeria

Russia-Kenya 

16/10 - Monday

Senegal-Cameroon 

Ivory Coast-South Africa 

United Arab Emirates-Lebanon 

Bahrain-Philippines

Angola-Congo

17/10 - Tuesday

Japan-Tunisia 

South Korea-Vietnam

North Macedonia-Armenia

Estonia-Thailand

Albania-Bulgaria 

Saudi Arabia-Mali

Australia-New Zealand 

France-Scotland 

Mexico-Germany

United States-Ghana -

European Championship qualifiers

12/10 - Thursday

Latvia-Armenia 

Spain-Scotland 

Belarus-Romania 

Andorra-Kosovo

Albania-Czech Republic 

Faroe Islands-Poland 

Israel-Cyprus (postponed)

Cyprus-Norway

Croatia-Turkey 

13/10 - Friday

Ireland-Greece 

Netherlands-France 

Iceland-Luxembourg 

Austria-Belgium 

Liechtenstein-Bosnia-Herzegovina 

Portugal-Slovakia 

Northern Ireland-San Marino

14/10 - Saturday 

Ukraine-North Macedonia 

Slovenia-Finland 

Bulgaria-Lithuania 

Hungary-Serbia 

Denmark-Kazakhstan

Italy-Malta

15/10 Sunday

Georgia-Cyprus 

Switzerland-Belarus

Czech Republic-Faroe Islands 

Turkey-Latvia

Wales-Croatia 

Norway-Spain 

Kosovo-Israel (to be confirmed)

Poland-Moldova 

Romania-Andorra

16/10 - Monday

Azerbaijan-Austria 

Belgium-Sweden 

Greece-Netherlands 

Luxembourg-Slovakia

Iceland-Liechtenstein 

Gibraltar-Ireland 

Bosnia-Herzegovina-Portugal 

17/10 - Tuesday

Finland-Kazakhstan 

Serbia-Montenegro 

San Marino-Denmark 

England-Italy

Malta-Ukraine 

Lithuania-Hungary 

Northern Ireland-Slovakia

11:20 PMan hour ago

Teams take to the field

The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
11:15 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau live this Friday (13), at the Bonfim Stadium, at 12 pm ET, for the Friendly.
11:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo