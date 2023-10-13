England vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Getty Images

2:45 AM31 minutes ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last May 27, 2016 in the Friendly match, where England managed to win by a score of 2 goals to Australia's 1.
England's goals in that match were scored by Marcus Rashford at minute 3' and Wayne Rooney at minute 56', while Australia's goal was an own goal by Eric Dier at minute 75'.
2:40 AM36 minutes ago

Last Australian starting roster

Roster: Matthew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess; Connor Metcalfe, Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Martin Boyle, Riley McGree; Mitchell Duke.
Coach: Graham Arnold.
2:35 AM41 minutes ago

Last England starting roster

Roster: Aaron Ramsdale; Kyle Walker, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.
Coach: Gareth Southgate.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here England vs Australia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for England vs Australia live, as well as the latest information from Wembley Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match England vs Australia England vs Australia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch England vs Australia match live on TV and online?

The England vs Australia England vs Australia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
2:20 AMan hour ago

What time is England vs Australia?

This is the kick-off time for the England vs Australia match on October 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - 
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. -  
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - 
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - 
Spain: 20:45 hrs. - 
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. - 
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. -
2:15 AMan hour ago

Key player in Australia

One of the players to keep in mind in Australia is Harry Souttar, the 24 year old central defender, is currently playing for Leicester City Club of England and in his most recent match with the Australian National Team scored a goal, this in the match against; Mexico...
2:10 AMan hour ago

Key player in England

One of the most outstanding players in England is Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Real Madrid CF of Spain and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Scotland. One of the most outstanding players in England is Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Real Madrid CF of Spain and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Scotland.
2:05 AMan hour ago

History England vs Australia

In total, the two teams have met seven times, the record is dominated by England with four wins, there have been two draws and Australia has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by England with eight goals to Australia's six.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Australia

Australia had a good performance in the last competition it played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing three matches, it finished in second place in the standings of its group with six points, this product of; two wins, one draw and zero defeats, also scored three goals, but conceded four, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last five matches

Argentina 2 - 1 Australia
Australia 3 - 1 Ecuador
Australia 1 - 2 Ecuador
Argentina 2 - 0 Australia
Mexico 2 - 2 Australia

1:55 AMan hour ago

Actuality - England

England had a good performance in the Euro Cup Qualifiers. After playing five matches, they finished first in the group standings with 13 points, after winning four matches, drawing one and losing zero, scoring 16 goals, but conceding 2, for a goal difference of +14.
  • Last five matches

England 2 - 0 Ukraine
Malta 0 - 4 England
England 7 - 0 North Macedonia
Ukraine 1 - 1 England
Scotland 1 - 3 England

1:50 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium

The match between England and Australia will take place at Wembley Stadium in the city of London (England), where the England national soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2007 and has a capacity for approximately 90,000 spectators.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of England vs Australia, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
