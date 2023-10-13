Malaysia vs India LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Malaysia vs India Live Score Here
MALAYSIA!
HOW DO YOU GET TO MALAYSIA?
HOW DO YOU GET TO INDIA?
MALAYSIA VS INDIA STAGE
The stadium is It is known for its modern and impressive design, with a roof that extends over much of the stands, offering protection from the weather. Furthermore, it has state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate various sports and entertainment events.
Bukit Jalil Stadium It is home to several Malaysian sports teams, including the national football team. It has also been the site of several important international events, such as the Commonwealth Games and the Southeast Asian Games. Due to Due to its capacity and location, the stadium plays a significant role in promoting sport and culture in Malaysia.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
12/10 - Thursday
Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm
Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm
Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm
Chile x Peru – 9pm
Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela x Chile – 6pm
Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm
Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm
Peru x Argentina – 11pm
Asian Qualifiers
11/10 - Wednesday
Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm
Myanmar x Macau – 9pm
Nepal x Laos – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h
Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am
Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am
Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am
Indonesia x Brunei – 9am
Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am
Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam x Singapore - 01:45
Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h
Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am
Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am
East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am
Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am
Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am
Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am
Laos x Nepal – 9am
Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am
International friendlies
9/10 - Monday
People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm
10/10 - Tuesday
Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm
11/10 - Wednesday
Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h
Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm
Egypt x Zambia – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm
Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Georgia x Thailand – 1pm
Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm
Sweden x Moldova – 2pm
Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm
Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm
Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm
Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm
13/10 - Friday
Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am
Japan x Canada – 7:35 am
Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am
Malaysia x India – 10am
Iraq x Qatar – 12pm
South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm
New Zealand x Congo – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm
Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm
England x Australia – 3:45 pm
Mali x Uganda – 4pm
Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
10/14 - Saturday
Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h
Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h
Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm
United States x Germany – 4pm
10/15 - Sunday
People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm
Algeria x Egypt – 9pm
Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm
Russia x Kenya – 9pm
16/10 - Monday
Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm
Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm
Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm
Angola x Congo – 9pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am
Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am
North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am
Estonia x Thailand – 1pm
Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm
Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm
France x Scotland – 4pm
Mexico x Germany – 9pm
United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
Eurocup qualifiers
12/10 - Thursday
Latvia x Armenia – 1pm
Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm
Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm
Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm
Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm
Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm
Israel x Cyprus (postponed)
Cyprus x Norway -15h45
Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm
13/10 - Friday
Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm
Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm
Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm
Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm
Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm
10/14 - Saturday
Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am
Slovenia x Finland – 1pm
Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm
Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm
Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm
Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm
10/15 Sunday
Georgia x Cyprus – 10am
Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm
Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm
Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm
Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm
Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm
Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm
Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm
Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm
16/10 - Monday
Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm
Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm
Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm
Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm
Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm
Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm
San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm
England x Italy – 3:45 pm
Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm
Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland v Slovakia