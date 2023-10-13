Malaysia vs India LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/Malaysia

Update Live Commentary
Watch Malaysia vs India Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Malaysia vs India match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
MALAYSIA!

Photo: Disclosure/Malaysia
HOW DO YOU GET TO MALAYSIA?

Malaysia arrives for the duel with a positive recent history. The team hasn't lost in a while. six duels, with four wins and two draws.
HOW DO YOU GET TO INDIA?

India arrives for the game as team number 102 in the FIFA rankings. The team lost the last two games to Iraq and Lebanon.
MALAYSIA VS INDIA STAGE

The Bukit Jalil Stadium is a popular venue. is a stadium located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It opened in 1998 and is open to the public. It is the largest stadium in Malaysia, with a capacity of over 87,000 people. It was built for the 1998 Commonwealth Games and is built in 1998. often used for sporting events such as football matches, athletics and concerts.

The stadium is It is known for its modern and impressive design, with a roof that extends over much of the stands, offering protection from the weather. Furthermore, it has state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate various sports and entertainment events.

Bukit Jalil Stadium It is home to several Malaysian sports teams, including the national football team. It has also been the site of several important international events, such as the Commonwealth Games and the Southeast Asian Games. Due to Due to its capacity and location, the stadium plays a significant role in promoting sport and culture in Malaysia.

THE GAME

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and improving their skills for the following competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played can take place throughout the season throughout the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world , without field command from the teams that are playing in the specific match.
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

An international friendly is taking place. a football game played between national teams without a competitive significance or official scoring. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups, or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience.
The game will be played atBukit Jalil Stadium

The Malaysia vs India game will be played at Bukit Jalil Stadium, with a capacity of 85.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Malaysia vs India live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo