Vietnam vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Vietnam vs Uzbekistan live, as well as the latest information from Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Vietnam vs Uzbekistan live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Vietnam vs Uzbekistán match live on TV and online?
The Vietnam vs Uzbekistán match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Vietnam vs Uzbekistan?
This is the kickoff time for the Vietnam vs Uzbekistan match on October 13, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:35 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:35 hrs. :35 hrs. Brazil: 9:35 a.m. -
Chile: 8:35 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:35 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:35 hrs. -
Spain: 14:35 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:35 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:35 hrs. -
Peru: 7:35 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:35 hrs. -
Key player in Uzbekistan
One of the players to take into account in Uzbekistan is Bobur Abdikholikov, the 26 year old center forward, is currently playing for Dalian Pro Club of China and in his most recent match with the Uzbekistan National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Mexico.
Key player in Vietnam
One of the most outstanding players in Vietnam is Nguyen Cong Phurong, the 28-year-old center forward is currently playing for Yokohama FC of Japan and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Palestine.
History Vietnam vs Uzbekistan
In total, the two teams have met twice, the record is dominated by Uzbekistan with two wins, there have been zero draws and Vietnam has won zero matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Uzbekistan with six goals to Vietnam's one.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Uzbekistan with six goals to Vietnam's one.
Actuality - Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Cupp Qualification, because after playing three matches, they finished in the first position of their group with nine points, this product of; three wins, zero draws and zero defeats, they also scored nine goals, but conceded zero, for a goal difference of +9.
Uzbekistan 0 - 0 Russia
- Last five matches
Uzbekistan 1 - 0 Bolivia
Uzbekistan 1 - 1 Venezuela
United States 3 - 0 Uzbekistan
Mexico 3 - 3 Uzbekistan
Actuality - Vietnam
Vietnam had a good performance in the AFF Suzuki Cup, because after playing four matches, they finished at the top of their group with 10 points, after winning three matches, drawing one and losing zero, scoring 12 goals but conceding zero, for a goal difference of +12.
Thailand 1 - 0 Vietnam
- Last five matches
Vietnam 1 - 0 Hong Kong
Vietnam 1 - 0 Syria
Vietnam 2 - 0 Palestine
China 2 - 0 Vietnam
The match will be played at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium
The match between Vietnam and Uzbekistan will take place at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium in the city of Dalian (China), where the Shanghai Port Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 61,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vietnam vs Uzbekistan match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.