New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of Congo match in the Friendly Match.
What time is New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of Congo match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of Congo of October 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m. ET
Where and how New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of the Congo live

The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of Congo live streaming, it will not be broadcast on Streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this New Zealand player

Silkeborg IF striker, 24-year-old Callum Mccowatt has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Danish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......

Silkeborg IF striker Callum Mccowatt, the striker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 13 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Danish league and 2 assists, currently he has 2 goals in 8 games and with his national team in 5 games he has 1 goal.

 

Watch out for this DR Congo player

Stuttgart's 25 year old attacker, Silas Katompa Mvumpa has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......

Stuttgart attacker Silas Katompa Mvumpa, the attacker will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 23 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals in the German league and 2 assists, currently he has 2 goals and 1 assist in 7 games.
How is DR Congo coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Mauritania, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
South Africa 1 - 0 Democratic Republic of Congo, Sep. 12, 2023, International friendlies
Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 Sudan, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Gabon 0 - 2 Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jun. 18, 2023, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Mauritania 1 - 1 Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mar. 28, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 - 1 Mauritania, Mar. 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
How is New Zealand doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against China, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sweden 4 - 1 New Zealand, June 16, 2023, International friendlies
New Zealand 2 - 1 China, Mar. 25, 2023, International Friendlies
New Zealand 0 - 0 China, Mar. 23, 2023, International Friendlies
New Zealand 0 - 2 Australia, Sep. 24, 2022, International Friendlies
Australia 1 - 0 New Zealand, Sept. 22, 2022, International Friendlies
 
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match New Zealand vs Democratic Republic of Congo, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at Estadio Enrique Roca - Nueva Condomina, at 1:00.
