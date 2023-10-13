Montserrat vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Montserrat vs Nicaragua in a CONCACAF Nations League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montserrat vs Nicaragua match in the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is Montserrat vs Nicaragua match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Montserrat vs Nicaragua of October 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how Montserrat vs. Nicaragua live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
If you want to watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua live streaming, it will be broadcast on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Monserrat
Nottingham Forest striker, 33 year old Lylle Taylor has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Nottingham Forest striker, Lylle Taylor, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 14 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the English league and 1 assist, currently he has 0 goals in 0 games and with his national team he has 2 goals in 2 games.
Watch out for this player from Nicaragua
The attacker of Sol de America, Jaime Moreno, 28 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the league of Argentina, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The attacker of Sol de America, Jaime Moreno, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Argentinean league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals and 0 assists and with his national team in 1 game he has 2 goals.
How is Nicaragua doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Barbados, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nicaragua 5 - 1 Barbados, Sep. 11, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Dominican Republic 0 - 2 Nicaragua, Sept. 8, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Paraguay 2 - 0 Nicaragua, June 18, 2023, International Friendlies
Uruguay 4 - 1 Nicaragua, Jun. 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Panama 3 - 2 Nicaragua, Jun. 10, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Monserrat doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Barbados, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Dominican Republic 3 - 0 Montserrat, Sep. 11, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Barbados 2 - 3 Montserrat, Sep. 8, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Guyana 0 - 0 Montserrat, Mar. 28, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Montserrat 0 - 4 Haiti, Mar. 25, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Montserrat 3 - 2 Bermuda, Jun. 11, 2022, Concacaf Nations League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the CONCACAF Nations League match Montserrat vs Nicaragua. The match will take place at Wildey Turf, at 15:00.