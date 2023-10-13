Curacao vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Curacao vs Panama on Match day 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Curacao vs Panama live on Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League, as well as the latest information from the Ergilio Halo Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Curacao vs Panama online live in CONCACAF Nations League Match day 3.
The Curacao vs Panama match will not be broadcast on television.
The Curacao vs Panama match can be tuned into Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Curacao vs Panama live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Ergilio Hato Stadium
It is the stadium where the Curaçao national team plays its home matches, a very small stadium, but which has been validated by FIFA, has a capacity for 10,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2013, it will be the stage where Curaçao and Panama will meet on match day 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League, a stadium that will surely be full for this match that promises to be one of the most exciting in this competition.
Other matches on Match day 3
In addition to this match between Curaçao and Panama, matches will be played on Match day 3 between St. Kitts and Nevis vs Sint Maarten, St. Lucia vs Guadeloupe, Dominica vs British Virgin Islands, Suriname vs Haiti, Grenada vs Jamaica, Cuba vs Honduras, Bonaire vs Anguilla, Monserrat vs Nicaragua, Barbados vs Dominican Republic, St Vincent and the Grenadines vs French Guiana, Belize vs Bermuda, Martinique vs El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala, Aruba vs Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico vs Guyana and Bahamas vs Antigua and Barbuda, are the matches of this day 3.
What time is the Curaçao vs Panama match day 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the Curaçao vs Panama match on 13 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 16:00 hours PT and 18:00 hours ET
Mexico: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 6:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so this Friday they will be able to count on their stars in this match day 3, a match that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity and goals.
Background
The record leans towards Panama, as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of one win for Panama, one draw and zero wins for Curacao, so this Friday the Panamanian team will come out as a clear favorite to take the 3 points and be the leader of group A in the CONCACAF Nations League for the moment.
How does Panama get there?
On the other hand, the Panama national team comes from a draw against Guatemala on match day 2, a very exciting match, with two very offensive teams and with a lively stadium, the Panama national team is in with 4 points in second place in group A and with a record of 2 games won, a win and a draw, if they win they could compete for the overall lead which currently belongs to Trinidad and Tobago with 6 points, this is how the two teams arrive at this match day 3.
How does Curaçao get there?
The Curaçao team comes from losing 1-0 on match day 2 against Martinique, the match became very rough, as there were two expulsions and despite that, the Curaçao team failed to tie the game and comes to this day 3 in 5th place in group A, with a record of 2 games played and 2 games lost, will face Panama which will be very complicated with the sole objective of getting 3 points to stay with a little life in the competition, this way comes the Caribbean team.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Curacao vs Panama, match day 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at the Ergilio Hato Stadium at 15:00.