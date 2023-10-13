Liechtenstein vs Bosnia Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Bosnia

Photo: Disclosure/Bosnia
“First of all, I want to thank the president and the president. leadership of the Federation through trust. I am aware that it is not It's an easy decision. I'm here today exclusively for a sporting reason, football. I sincerely believe that this team can compete for a place in the European Championship, they have the quality to go there. be. This path is It's difficult, thorny, but it has the quality to get a qualification. Plus, I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe we could make this happen. I truly believe I can help this team.”

“These guys who were invited and not only them, because I believe there are guys who haven't been invited until now. now, they have quality. I will return to the qualifications that we do not give up, but we have to be realistic. The play-off games are specific. The play-off matches are played with heart, character, fight, and the players' willingness to play 100%. This is also the case. That's the only difference I saw between teams that do something, whether it's to win a trophy, to stay in the championship or something like that. Who is? If you are willing to make sacrifices, to show more than your opponent, quality is essential. a little less decisive, might help. Those teams that are willing to give more than they are worth What's realistic at any given moment, those teams that show character, those guys who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of others on the field, are only realistic. These can bring this to your attention. surface. I'm sure there are these guys, and this is the one. the type of match that awaits us in the play-offs. We must act accordingly. I will return to the qualifiers and we can see them as preparatory games, but my experience in the national team is limited. The team doesn't even have friendlies. Every relationship must be maximal,” concluded Savo Milošević.

“We have a new coach and we are looking for new goals and new victories. We want to progress and qualify for the European Championship for the first time. Mr. Misimović, as director of the national team, held several conversations with candidates for the position of head coach and, in the end, we came to the decision. position and position decision to go in the direction of Savo Milošević. We held a series of meetings with him and arrived at the conclusion. conclusion that with the experience he has in the past, as a player, referee and coach, we should get in touch with him and that he should be head coach in the following period. In the next four games it's time to play. As many points as possible are desirable, but they are essentially preparation for the March play-offs.”
“It is known that in the past period we ended cooperation with Mr. Meho Kodro. É It is true that Kodro led the national team for only two games and, from the football side, it was a very difficult decision. Likewise, the reactions after that were also not similar to those in football, but we will not comment on that. We set a clear objective: to win second place in the group and qualify for the EURO. We didn't reach that goal, but we didn't finish the fight to qualify for the European Championship, because we also have a play-off in March. The objective was to gain six points from the previous two matches, which would leave us in contention for second place. We gained three points and thus threatened that place, which is not the case. more realistic, then a backlash ensued.”
Probably Bosnia!

Sehic; Dedic, Civic
Probably Liechtenstein!

Buchel; Wolfinger, Beck, Traber, Malin, Goppel; Luchinger, Wieser, Sele; J Hasler, Salanovic
 
The European Championship qualifiers are the qualifying phase that national football teams must pass to qualify for the European Championship tournament. Qualifiers take place before the main tournament and involve teams from different nations competing to secure a place in the final stage of the championship.
The game will be played at Rheinpark

The Liechtenstein vs Bosnia Herzegovina game will be played at Rheinpark, with a capacity of 7.584 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eurocup qualifiers: Liechtenstein vs Bosnia Herzegovina live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
