South Africa vs Eswatini LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
Image: Eswatini

Tune in here South Africa vs Eswatini Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this South Africa vs Eswatini match.
How to watch South Africa vs EswatiniLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game South Africa vs Eswatini live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Soccer City

The match will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The stadium, during the 2010 World Cup, was known as Soccer City, with a capacity of over 90,000 fans, and was the venue for the Cup final, where Spain beat the Netherlands 1-0 with a goal from Iniesta.
FIFA

The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Probable Eswatini

Eswatini's probable team for the match is: Shabalala, Msibi, Silenge, Ginindza and Thwala; Mabelesa, Diamini and Matse; Figuareido, Mkhonto and Matsebula.
Probable South Africa

South Africa's probable team for the match is: Goss, Mobbie, Xulu, Mvala and Maela; Mbujana, Aubaas, Tau, Foster and Mayambela; Lepasa.
Last Matches: Eswatini

Eswatini come into the game with one win, one loss and one draw in their last matches. On July 8, away from home, they won 2-1 against Namibia, with goals from Matse and Matsebula, while ibomndi netted. On the 11th, away to South Africa, the defeat was 2-1, with goals from Mabasa (2) turning the game around after Matsebula had opened the scoring. And on September 8, away from home, the draw was goalless against Burkina Faso.
Last Matches: South Africa

South Africa have two draws and one win in their last games. On July 16, in the COSAFA Cup third-place play-off, they drew 0-0 with Malawi, winning 5-3 on penalties. On September 9, at home, the tie was again goalless, now against Namibia. And on September 12, at home, the victory came 1-0 against Congo, with Foster scoring.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Intenational Friendly match: South Africa vs Eswatini Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

