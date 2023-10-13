Portugal vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Image: Portugal

2:45 AM31 minutes ago

2:40 AM36 minutes ago

How to watch Portugal vs Slovakia Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Portugal vs Slovakia live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Fubo Sports Network app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:35 AM41 minutes ago

Probable Slovakia

Slovakia's probable team for the match is: Dubravka, Tomic, Gyomber, Skriniar and Hancko; Duda, Lobotka and Benes; Mak, Bozenik and Haraslin.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Probable Portugal

Portugal's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, Dalot, António Silva, Rúben Dias and João Cancelo; Vitinha, João Palhinha and Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Full force!

Both teams have no absentees for the match and will be at full strength!
2:20 AMan hour ago

Group J

Portugal top Group J with 18 points, five clear of Slovakia and eight clear of Luxembourg. Bosnia and Iceland have six points, while Liechtenstein are bottom of the group with no points.
2:15 AMan hour ago

FIFA!

2:10 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Slovakia

In addition to the loss to Portugal, Slovakia beat Liechtenstein twice. On June 20, away from home, they won 1-0 with a goal from Vavro. And on September 11, at home, they won 3-0, with goals from Hancko, Duda and Mak.
2:05 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Portugal

Portugal come into the match on the back of three straight wins. The first, on June 20, was away to Iceland, 1-0, with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. Away from home again, on September 8, they won 1-0 against Slovakia, with a goal from Bruno Fernandes. And on the 11th, at home, the massacre was 9-0 against Luxembourg, with goals from Gonçalo Inácio (2), Gonçalo Ramos (2), Diogo Jota (2), Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix.
2:00 AMan hour ago

