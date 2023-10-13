Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso live, as well as the latest information from Estadio de Malabo. Don't miss a detail of the match Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Guinea Ecuatorial vs Burkina Faso match live on TV and online?
The Guinea Ecuatorial vs Burkina Faso match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso?
This is the kickoff time for the Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso match on October 13, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player in Burkina Faso
One of the players to watch out for in Burkina Faso is Djibril Ouattara, the 24 year old center forward is currently playing for the Mouloudia Oujda Club of Morocco and in his most recent match with the Burkina Faso National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Togo.
Key player in Equatorial Guinea
One of the most outstanding players in Equatorial Guinea is Josete Miranda, the 25 year old center forward is currently playing for Club Getafe B of Spain and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Libya.
History Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso
In total, the two teams have met twice, the record is dominated by Burkina Faso with one win, there has been one draw and Equatorial Guinea has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burkina Faso with one goal to Equatorial Guinea's zero.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burkina Faso with one goal to Equatorial Guinea's zero.
Actuality - Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. After playing six matches, they finished at the top of the group standings with 11 points, as a result of three wins, two draws and one defeat, scoring eight goals but conceding five, for a goal difference of +3.
Burkina Faso 1 - 0 Togo
- Last five matches
Burkina Faso 1 - 0 Togo
Togo 1 - 1 Burkina Faso
Cape Verde 3 - 1 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 0 - 0 Swaziland
Morocco 1 - 0 Burkina Faso
Actuality - Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea had a good performance in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, because after playing six matches, they finished second in the group standings with 13 points, after winning four matches, drawing one and losing one. They also scored nine goals, but conceded seven, for a goal difference of +2.
Equatorial Guinea 2 - 0 Botswana
- Last five matches
Equatorial Guinea 2 - 0 Botswana
Botswana 2 - 3 Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea 1 - 0 Tunisia
Tunisia 0 - 1 Equatorial Guinea
Libya 1 - 1 Equatorial Guinea
The match will be played at the Malabo Stadium
The match between Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso will take place at the Malabo Stadium in the city of Malabo (Equatorial Guinea). This stadium is where the Equatorial Guinea national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2007 and has a capacity for approximately 15,250 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.