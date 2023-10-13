South Korea vs Tunisia Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Korea vs Tunisia live match, as well as the latest information from the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the South Korea vs Tunisia live stream with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch South Korea vs Tunisia live?
The South Korea vs Tunisia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
You can follow it on FIFA TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
You can follow it on FIFA TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Korea vs Tunisia?
This is the kick-off time for the South Korea vs Tunisia match on October 13, 2023 in several countries
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. -
Brasil: 8:00 hrs. -
Chile: 7:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. -
Peru: 6:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Key player - Tunisia
Hannibal Mejbri, the young player who plays for Manchester United is the key player for the African team. The 21-year-old is not only the most promising face of Tunisian soccer, but also of African soccer.
Key Player - South Korea
Heung Ming Son, the Korean national team's captain, is the key player for the Asian team. The Tottenham player arrives in a great moment, and always ready to give everything for his national team.
Last Starting Lineups
South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu; Lee Ki-Je, Jung Seung-Hyun, Kim Min-Jae, Seol Young-Woo, Lee Jae-Sung; Park Yong-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Son Heung-Min; Hwang Hee-Chan Sustituido y Cho Gue-Sung.
Tunisia: A. Dahmen; A. Maâloul, A. Abdi, Y. Meriah, W. Kechrida; M. Talbi, E. Skhiri, A. Laïdouni, M. Ben Romdhane; Y. Msakni y E. Achouri.
How does Tunisia arrive?
The African team arrives in Seoul looking for a good result against a team that is in the Top 30 of the FIFA Ranking, the Tunisians are 29th in the current ranking.
Tunisia have a positive record in their last five outings, with three wins, one draw and one loss.
Tunisia have a positive record in their last five outings, with three wins, one draw and one loss.
How does South Korea arrive?
The South Korean national team, led by German coach Jurgen Klinsmann, will play a friendly match against Tunisia at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.
The Asian Tigers are ranked 26th in the FIFA rankings, slightly ahead of Tunisia (29th). However, in terms of historical records, Korea is lower with 1 draw and 1 loss. In the most recent friendly match in 2014, Korea lost 0-1 to Tunisia.
Since coach Klinsmann took over, the national team's A-game record is 1 win, 3 draws and 2 losses. The national team has not won in five matches since Coach Klinsmann took over, but did manage to get its first win against Saudi Arabia.
The match will be played at the Mundialista Stadium in Seoul
The match South Korea vs Tunisia will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, located in the city of Seoul, South Korea. This stadium, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 66,704 spectators.
