Martinique vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Martinique vs El Salvador Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Martinique vs El Salvador Concacaf Nations League.
What time is the Martinique vs El Salvador match for Concacaf Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Martinique vs El Salvador of October 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 pm.
Bolivia: 7:00 pm.
Brasil: 8:00 pm.
Chile: 8:00 pm.
Colombia: 6:00 pm.
Ecuador: 6:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 7:00 pm ET on Paramount+.
México: 5:00 pm.
Paraguay: 7:00 pm.
Perú: 6:00 pm.
Uruguay: 8:00 pm
Last lineup of Martinique
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yannis Clementia, Florent Poulolo, Lucas Larade, Boris Sebastian Moltenis, Cyril Mandouki, Daniel Hérelle, Andy Marny, Jérèmy Corinus, Brighton Labeau, Karl Fabien and Mickaël Biron.
Last lineup of El Salvador
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Tomas Romero, Erick Cabalceta, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas, Alex Roldan, Christian Martínez, Narciso Orellana, Joaquín Rivas, Leonardo Menjívar, Brayan Gil and Amando Moreno.
Players to watch from Martinique
The next three players are considered key to Martinique's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against El Salvador. Player Brighton Labeau (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Andy Marny (#17) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Yannis Clementia (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 2, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Martinique
Likewise, Martinique is in Group A of the tournament. They are in fourth position in the group with 3 points after 1 game won, 0 tied and 1 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the next round and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Friday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Curacao on September 7, 2023, the match ended in a 1-0 victory at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and thus they achieved their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Players to watch from El Salvador
The next three players are considered key to El Salvador's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Martinique. The player Amando Moreno (#12) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Defender Alex Roldan (#15) is another distributor of the game on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 22-year-old goalkeeper Tomas Romero (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
El Salvador
The El Salvador soccer team is in Group A along with Martinique, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Martinique. They are in third place in the group with 3 points after achieving 1 game won, 1 tied and 0 lost. They seek to advance to the next phase and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Guatemala on September 7, 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 2 to 0 at the Mateo Flores National Stadium and thus they achieved their first defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Stade Pierre-Aliker is located in the city of Fort-de-France, Martinique and is one of the oldest football stadiums in Martinique. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on October 23, 1993 and is the stadium of the Martinique Soccer Team.