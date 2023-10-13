Estonia vs Azerbaijan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Estonia

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM44 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Estonia vs Azerbaijan live on TV

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Estonia vs Azerbaijan live, as well as the latest information from the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
12:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Estonia vs Azerbaijan live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Estonia vs Azerbaijan can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Estonia vs Azerbaijan matchday 6 of the Euro Qualifiers?

This is the kickoff time for the Estonia vs Azerbaijan match on October 13, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Japan: 7:00 p.m.

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 03:00 hours

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours

12:45 AMan hour ago

Estonia Statement

Thomas Häberli spoke ahead of the match: "We've known for a long time that October will be completely different compared to September and November. No opponent is easy, but Azerbaijan's level is second only to Belgium, Sweden and Austria."

"In the last matches we saw that we are not close enough to the top 25 countries. We have to accept it. Now we can compare our skills with a stronger opponent."

"I really don't know what pressure means in soccer. You want to achieve the best possible result in every game. In that sense, it doesn't matter if you are the coach of Estonia or Argentina. Let's talk about expectations. If our goal as a fifth-place team is to finish fourth in the group, that's a reasonable expectation for me. We are trying to raise the bar."

"I think every team would like to play like Barcelona or Manchester City. But that's not possible. You have to know what you can do and what you can't do. Our quality is elsewhere (besides Azerbaijan). We have to pull out our trump cards and impose ourselves on the opponent."

12:40 AMan hour ago

Azerbaijan's final lineup

S. Mehemmedeliyev; R. Memmedov, B. Mustafazade, A. Krivotsyuk, E. Ceferquliyev; C. Diniyev, T. Bayramov, E. Mahmudov, A. Isaev, R. Seydayev; R. Dadashov.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Last Estonia lineup

K. Hein; K. Mets, J. Tamm, N. Baranov; A. Pikk, M. Poom, M. Kait, am. Paskotsi, H. Ojamaa, K. Vassiljev; H. Anier.
12:30 AMan hour ago

How is Azerbaijan doing?

Azerbaijan lost by the minimum against Belgium in the last match they played in these qualifiers, a great duel is expected where they are looking for three points.

12:25 AMan hour ago

How does Estonia fare?

Estonia comes to this match after losing five goals to zero against Belgium in the last matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

12:20 AMan hour ago

The match Estonia vs Azerbaijan will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium.

 

The match Estonia vs Azerbaijan will be played at the A. Le Coq Stadium, located in Tallinn, Estonia. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.

12:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Estonia vs Azerbaijan, matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium at 12:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo