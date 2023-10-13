Estonia vs Azerbaijan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Estonia vs Azerbaijan live on TV
Where and how to watch Estonia vs Azerbaijan live online
Estonia vs Azerbaijan can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Estonia vs Azerbaijan matchday 6 of the Euro Qualifiers?
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours
Estonia Statement
"In the last matches we saw that we are not close enough to the top 25 countries. We have to accept it. Now we can compare our skills with a stronger opponent."
"I really don't know what pressure means in soccer. You want to achieve the best possible result in every game. In that sense, it doesn't matter if you are the coach of Estonia or Argentina. Let's talk about expectations. If our goal as a fifth-place team is to finish fourth in the group, that's a reasonable expectation for me. We are trying to raise the bar."
"I think every team would like to play like Barcelona or Manchester City. But that's not possible. You have to know what you can do and what you can't do. Our quality is elsewhere (besides Azerbaijan). We have to pull out our trump cards and impose ourselves on the opponent."
Azerbaijan's final lineup
Last Estonia lineup
How is Azerbaijan doing?
How does Estonia fare?
The match Estonia vs Azerbaijan will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium.
The match Estonia vs Azerbaijan will be played at the A. Le Coq Stadium, located in Tallinn, Estonia. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.