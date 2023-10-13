Qatar vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Qatar vs Iraq match live on TV and online?
The Qatar vs Iraq match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Qatar vs Iraq?
This is the kick-off time for the Qatar vs Iraq match on October 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player in Iraq
One of the players to watch out for in Iraq is Ayman Hussein, the 27 year old center forward is currently playing for Raja Casablanca Club of Qatar and in his most recent match with the Iraq National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Thailand.
Key player in Qatar
One of the most outstanding players in Qatar is Ahmed Alaaeldin, the 30 year old center forward is currently a player of the Al Gharafa Club of Qatar and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Russia. One of the most outstanding players in Qatar is Ahmed Alaaeldin, the 30 year old center forward is currently a player of the Al Gharafa Club of Qatar and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Russia.
History Qatar vs Iraq
In total, the two teams have met 37 times, the record is dominated by Iraq with 15 wins, there have been eight draws and Qatar has won 13 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Iraq with 43 goals to Qatar's 40.
Actuality - Iraq
Iraq had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the FIFA Arab Cup, because after playing three matches, they finished in the third position of their group with two points, this product of; zero wins, two draws and one loss, they also scored one goal, but conceded four, for a goal difference of -3.
Iraq 3 - 2 Oman
- Last five matches
Iraq 3 - 2 Oman
Russia 2 - 0 Iraq
Colombia 1 - 0 Iraq
Iraq 2 - 2 India
Thailand 2 - 2 Iraq
Actuality - Qatar
Qatar had a very bad performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing three matches, they finished in fourth place in the group standings with zero points, as a result of not winning any match, drawing zero and losing three, scoring one goal but conceding seven, for a goal difference of -6.
Qatar 1 - 1 Honduras
- Last five matches
Qatar 1 - 1 Honduras
Mexico 0 - 1 Qatar
Panama 4 - 0 Qatar
Qatar 1 - 2 Kenya
Qatar 1 - 1 Russia
The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium
The match between Qatar and Iraq will take place at the Amman International Stadium in the city of Amman (Jordan). The stadium is where the Jordanian national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 17,650 spectators.
