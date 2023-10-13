Jordan vs Iran LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friednly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Jordan vs Iran Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs Iran live, as well as the latest information from Internacional de Amán Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Jordan vs Iran live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Jordan vs Iran match live on TV and online?
The Jordan vs Iran match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Jordan vs Iran?
This is the kick-off time for the Jordan vs Iran match on October 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -
Chile: 14:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. -
Peru: 13:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -
Chile: 14:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. -
Peru: 13:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Key player in Iran
One of the players to take into account in Iran is Mehdi Taremi, the 31 year old center forward, is currently playing for FC Porto Club of Portugal and in his most recent match with the Vietnam National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against; Angola.
Key player in Jordan
One of the most outstanding players in Jordan is Nizar Al Rashdan, the 24 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Faisaly Club of Jordan and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Azerbaijan. One of the most outstanding players in Jordan is Nizar Al Rashdan, the 24 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Faisaly Club of Jordan and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Azerbaijan.
History Jordan vs Iran
In total, the two teams have met 13 times, the record is dominated by Iran with six wins, there have been three draws and Jordan has won four matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Iran with 15 goals to Jordan's 10.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Iran with 15 goals to Jordan's 10.
Actuality - Iran
Iran had a bad performance in the last competition they played, The World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing three matches, they finished in the third position of their group with three points, this product of; one win, zero draws and two defeats, they also scored four goals, but conceded seven, for a goal difference of -3.
Iran 0 - 1 United States
- Last five matches
Iran 0 - 1 United States
Iran 1 - 1 Russia
Iran 2 - 1 Kenya
Bulgaria 0 - 1 Iran
Iran 4 - 0 Angola
Actuality - Jordan
Jordan performed well in the FIFA Arab Cup. After three matches, they finished second in the group standings with six points, winning two matches, drawing zero and losing one, scoring six goals but conceding five, for a goal difference of +1.
Jordan 4 - 0 Philippines
- Last five matches
Jordan 4 - 0 Philippines
Serbia 3 - 2 Jordan
Jamaica 1 - 2 Jordan
Norway 6 - 0 Jordan
Azerbaijan 2 - 1 Jordan
The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium
The match between Qatar and Iraq will take place at the Amman International Stadium in the city of Amman (Jordan), where the Jordanian national soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 17,650 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Jordan vs Iran, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.