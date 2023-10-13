Jordan vs Iran LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friednly Match
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs Iran live, as well as the latest information from Internacional de Amán Stadium.
1:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Jordan vs Iran match live on TV and online?

The Jordan vs Iran match will not be broadcast live on TV.
1:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Jordan vs Iran?

This is the kick-off time for the Jordan vs Iran match on October 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -  
Chile: 14:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 20:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 13:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. - 
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Iran

One of the players to take into account in Iran is Mehdi Taremi, the 31 year old center forward, is currently playing for FC Porto Club of Portugal and in his most recent match with the Vietnam National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against; Angola.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Jordan

One of the most outstanding players in Jordan is Nizar Al Rashdan, the 24 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Faisaly Club of Jordan and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Azerbaijan.
1:35 AM2 hours ago

History Jordan vs Iran

In total, the two teams have met 13 times, the record is dominated by Iran with six wins, there have been three draws and Jordan has won four matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Iran with 15 goals to Jordan's 10.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Iran

Iran had a bad performance in the last competition they played, The World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing three matches, they finished in the third position of their group with three points, this product of; one win, zero draws and two defeats, they also scored four goals, but conceded seven, for a goal difference of -3.
  • Last five matches

Iran 0 - 1 United States
Iran 1 - 1 Russia
Iran 2 - 1 Kenya
Bulgaria 0 - 1 Iran
Iran 4 - 0 Angola

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Jordan

Jordan performed well in the FIFA Arab Cup. After three matches, they finished second in the group standings with six points, winning two matches, drawing zero and losing one, scoring six goals but conceding five, for a goal difference of +1.
  • Last five matches

Jordan 4 - 0 Philippines
Serbia 3 - 2 Jordan
Jamaica 1 - 2 Jordan
Norway 6 - 0 Jordan
Azerbaijan 2 - 1 Jordan

1:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium

The match between Qatar and Iraq will take place at the Amman International Stadium in the city of Amman (Jordan), where the Jordanian national soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 17,650 spectators.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Jordan vs Iran, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
