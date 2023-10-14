Barbados vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Barbados vs Dominican Republic live from the CONCACAF Nations League 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barbados vs Dominican Republic live corresponding to the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Wildey Turf. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Barbados vs Dominican Republic online and live from the CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the Barbados vs Dominican Republic match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours on Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 21 hours on Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
US (ET): 20 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, Star+, VIX+
Paraguay: 21 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dominican Republic's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Xavier Valdez, Luiyi De Lucas, César García, Michael Sambataro, Jeremy Báez, Ronaldo Vásquez, Jean Carlos López, Heinz Mörschel, Dorny Romero, Edarlin Reyes and Edison Azcona.
Dorny Romero, a must see player!
The forward of Always Ready (Bolivia) and the Dominican Republic national team arrives at this CONCACAF Nations League with the purpose of continuing to show his great potential. The Dominican is part of the team's starting eleven and this season he has played 32 games with the first team, scoring 19 goals and 4 assists as a starter. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has. At the moment he has 3 goals in 2 games played.
How does Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominicans enter the CONCACAF Nations League with a generation that has achieved a lot and continues to seek to leave a mark in history, since they have had great football growth in recent years. The Dominican Republic is part of Group B along with Barbados, Montserrat and Nicaragua, everything indicates that the duel against the Nicaraguans will be key to define the possibilities of advancing to the next round and determine if they qualify for League A. They are in second place in the group with 3 points, after 1 victory, 0 draws and 1 loss. Those led by Marcelo Neveleff are one of the favorites to be promoted to League A and it is expected that they will have a good tournament. Among the most notable players we find Dorny Romero, Xavier Váldez, Edison Azcona, Nowend Lorenzo, Jean Carlos López and Edarlyn Reyes, several of these are already part of soccer in their country and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside the Dominican Republic.
Last lineup for Barbados!
This is the team's latest lineup: Liam Brathwaite, Shaquan Collymore, Terrence Smith, Ramon Griffith, Zachary Ellis-Hayden, Krystian Pearce, Shane Codrington, Ranaldo Trim, Thierry Gale, Curtis Hutson and Hallam Hope.
Thierry Gale, a must see player!
The winger from Rapid Vienna (Austria) and the Barbados team arrives at this CONCACAF Nations League with the purpose of continuing to show his great potential. The Barbadian is one of the new signings of his club and arrives to demonstrate the high level he has. In the previous season he played 25 games with Georgia's Dila Gori, scoring 12 goals and 5 assists as a starter, attracting the attention of his new team. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has in Austrian football. He currently has 2 goals in 2 games played.
How does Barbados get here?
The Barbados national team enters this duel with the aim of entering the CONCACAF Nations League A. The Barbadians were part of Group B along with Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Montserrat, where they are in last place with 0 units, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses. Barbados arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this CONCACAF Nations League and will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Orlando Costa come to this championship with some interesting names, with Thierry Gale, Ramón Griffith, Zachary Ellis-Hayden and Krystian Pearce being the most notable. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Barbadian football, some of them even looking for minutes in other parts of continental and European football, which is why a lot is expected from this team.
Where's the game?
The Wildey Turf located in Wildey, Barbados will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This stadium has capacity for 2,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barbados vs Dominican Republic match, corresponding to the Semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. The match will take place at the Wildey Turf, at 8 p.m.