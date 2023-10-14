Denmark vs Kazakhstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Denmark vs Kazakhstan Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Denmark - Kazakhstan live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: VIX + and Fox Soccer Plus
Last lineup Denmark
Schmeichel, Andersen, Mæhle, Christensen, Nissen, Højbjerg, Eriksen, Nørgaard, Lindstrøm, Skov Olsen, Wind.
Last lineup Kazakhstan
Shatskiy; Gabyshev, Malyi, Marochkin, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Orazov, Tagybergen, Beysebekov, Zaynutdinov; Samorodov
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Denmark vs Kazakhstan will be Michael Oliver; Stuart Burt first row; Lee Betts, second row; Andrew Madley, fourth assistant.
How does Kazakhstan arrive?
On the other hand, the national team of Kazakhstan, is excited to play their first European Championship. For this reason, Kazakhstan has an extra motivation and, to the surprise of many, they are competing on equal terms with teams of a much higher level as their group rivals. In their most recent match, the Eurasian team defeated Northern Ireland at home by the minimum, a very valuable victory in their struggle to qualify to the most important UEFA tournament. They are currently in 4th place in their sector, tied with Finland with 12 points, the result of 4 draws and 2 defeats.
How does Denmark arrive?
The Danish national soccer team is the big favorite from the start of this group since it was the only team that played in the last World Cup and has been present in five of the last seven World Cups. In addition, Denmark is a semi-finalist in the last edition of the European Championship and has several stars from the main European leagues. However, the numbers record fairly even statistics with the teams of Slovenia, Finland and Kazakhstan. The Danes and Slovenians share the top spot in Group H with 13 points from 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. In their most recent match, Denmark beat Finland 1-0 as visitors.
EURO Qualifiers 2024 Matchday 7
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world was paused for the FIFA date and, in this Saturday noon, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the EURO qualifiers in its day 7 between two great selections. The Parken Stadium will witness this clash between the national team of Denmark and the national team of Kazakhstan. Both teams will want to continue with the good streak this year, as both share the group H and are fighting to stay at the top of their sector towards the Euro 2024 so they will seek to keep the best form and arrive with confidence to their other matches. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Parken Stadium
The match between Denmark - Kazakhstan will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
