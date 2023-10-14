Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guatemala
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala live match, as well as the latest information from Hasely Crawford Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala live stream with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala live?
The match Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala will not be broadcast live on TV.
You can follow it through Concacaf GO.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala?
This is the kick-off time for the Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala match on October 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. -
Chile: 21:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. -
Spain: 03:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. -
Peru: 20:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. -
Key Player- Guatemala
Nathaniel Mendez is the key man for Guatemala, the Derby County midfielder for the Central Americans. He has been a starter in the previous two games of this competition.
Key Player- Trinidad and Tobago
Ryan Telfer, the Canadian midfielder representing Trinidad and Tobago, is a key player for TT, having scored the first goal in the previous match, so he will be key in this game.
Latest lineups
Trinidad and Tobago: D. Smith; A. David, R. Russell, S. Gomez, J. Garcia; N. Hackshaw, R. Telfer, A. Rampersad, K. Lee-Him; R. Moore and M. Shaw.
Guatemala: N. Hagen; J. Pinto, N. Samayoa, J. Morales, J. Ardón; Ó. Castellanos, A. Galindo, C. Mejía, J. Aparicio; N. Mendez-Laing and R. Rubín.
How does Guatemala arrive?
Guatemala, with a win and a draw, has four points in the group stage, and it is key for them to defeat TT, to reach the top of their zone.
How does Trinidad and Tobago arrive?
The Trinidadians have a perfect score in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League, 6 out of 6 for the TT, a team with a tortuous past, seems to want to recover its memory in this cycle, the idea of reaching the World Cup seems to be close.
The match will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium
The Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala match will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, located in the city of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. This stadium, inaugurated in 1982, has a capacity for 22755 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Concacaf League Nations 2023 match:Trinidad y Tobago vs GuatemalaLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.