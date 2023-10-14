United States vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the USA vs Germany live in an International Friendly Match 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for USA vs Germany live in this International Friendly Match, as well as the latest information from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this friendly match between the USA and Germany, there will be Ukraine vs Northern Macedonia, Islas Salomón vs Nueva Caledonia, Liberia vs Libia, Zimbawe vs Botswana, Niger vs Somalia, Sierra Leona vs Somalia, Aruba vs Islas Virgenes, Costa de Marfil vs Marruecos, Mauritania vs Madagascar, Italia vs Malta, Dinamarca vs Kasajistan, Northern Ireland vs San Marino, Slovenia vs Finland, Bulgaria vs Lithuania, Hungary vs Serbia, Puerto Rico vs Guyana, Bahamas vs Antigua and Barbuda and the Mexican national team vs Ghana, these will be the friendly matches for tomorrow throughout the day.
Where and how to watch USA vs Germany online live in the International Friendly Match 2023
The USA vs Germany match will not be broadcast on television.
The USA vs Germany match will not be streamed.
If you want to watch USA vs Germany live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the USA vs Germany match in an International Friendly Match 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the USA vs Germany match on 14 October 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 04:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
It will be the stadium where these two teams will play their first friendly match in this international date, a stadium designed for various sports such as football, rugby, lacrosse among others, has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 30, 2003, a full house is expected despite the time, for this match that is expected with anxious anticipation between the United States and Germany, this will be the building for tomorrow.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so tomorrow they will be able to count on their best players and all their stars for this international friendly match.
Background
The record leans towards the United States, as they have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of 2 games won for the Stars and Stripes and one game won for Germany, despite this record, the prediction is reserved for this match, which is expected to be very even, with two teams that always go forward and are very offensive.
How does the Germany get there?
For their part, the German national team, after experiencing a complicated moment, strengthened and made changes in the bench, in their last match they defeated France with a score of 2-1 and it is expected that this team continues to rise, they will face in this FIFA date two Concacaf teams, the United States and Mexico, in the call are all the stars of Germany, so it is expected to be two great matches with great expectations to see how the two games are developed, in this way both teams arrive to this friendly match of preparation.
How does the United States get there?
The United States in the last FIFA date, comes from finishing undefeated by defeating Oman with a score of 4-0, for this international date will begin with a tough match against Germany, the selection of the stars and stripes, will have its best squad with players who play in Europe, is expected to be a very exciting match full of intensity and goals with two very strong teams that live a great moment and seek to prepare for what will be the official tournaments, in this way comes the United States.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the USA vs Germany live stream, which is an International Friendly Match. The match will take place at Rentschler Field, kick-off at 13:00.