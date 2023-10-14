Liberia vs Libya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/CAF

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:30 PMan hour ago

Watch Liberia vs Libya Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Liberia vs Libya match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:25 PMan hour ago

LIBERIA!

Photo: Disclosure/CAF
Photo: Disclosure/CAF
11:20 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO LIBYA?

Libya arrives at the game with four games without a win, three defeats and one draw. The team occupies position number 126 in the FIFA rankings.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO LIBERIA?

Liberia occupies position number 150 in the FIFA rankings. The team hasn't won in a long time. five games, with three defeats and two draws.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

TBC STADIUM

The game between Liberia and Libya will be played at TBC, in Morocco. The location has capacity for just a thousand people.
11:05 PM2 hours ago

FIFA DATE GAMES!

South American Qualifiers

12/10 - Thursday

Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm

Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm

Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm

Chile x Peru – 9pm

Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm

17/10 - Tuesday

Venezuela x Chile – 6pm

Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm

Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm

Peru x Argentina – 11pm

Asian Qualifiers

11/10 - Wednesday

Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm

Myanmar x Macau – 9pm

Nepal x Laos – 9pm

12/10 - Thursday

Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h

Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am

Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am

Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am

Indonesia x Brunei – 9am

Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am

Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am

17/10 - Tuesday

Guam x Singapore - 01:45

Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h

Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am

Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am

East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am

Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am

Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am

Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am

Laos x Nepal – 9am

Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am

International friendlies

9/10 - Monday

People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm

10/10 - Tuesday

Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm

11/10 - Wednesday

Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h

Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm

Egypt x Zambia – 9pm

United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm

Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm

12/10 - Thursday

Georgia x Thailand – 1pm

Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm

Sweden x Moldova – 2pm

Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm

Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm

Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm

Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm

13/10 - Friday

Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am

Japan x Canada – 7:35 am

Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am

Malaysia x India – 10am

Iraq x Qatar – 12pm

South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm

New Zealand x Congo – 1pm

Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm

Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm

England x Australia – 3:45 pm

Mali x Uganda – 4pm

Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.

10/14 - Saturday

Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h

Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h

Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm

United States x Germany – 4pm

10/15 - Sunday

People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm

Algeria x Egypt – 9pm

Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm

Russia x Kenya – 9pm

16/10 - Monday

Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm

Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm

United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm

Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm

Angola x Congo – 9pm

17/10 - Tuesday

Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am

Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am

North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am

Estonia x Thailand – 1pm

Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm

Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm

Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm

France x Scotland – 4pm

Mexico x Germany – 9pm

United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.

Eurocup qualifiers

12/10 - Thursday

Latvia x Armenia – 1pm

Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm

Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm

Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm

Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm

Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm

Israel x Cyprus (postponed)

Cyprus x Norway -15h45

Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm

13/10 - Friday

Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm

Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm

Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm

Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm

Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm

Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm

Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm

10/14 - Saturday

Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am

Slovenia x Finland – 1pm

Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm

Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm

Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm

Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm

10/15 Sunday

Georgia x Cyprus – 10am

Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm

Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm

Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm

Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm

Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm

Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm

Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm

Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm

16/10 - Monday

Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm

Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm

Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm

Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm

Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm

Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm

Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm

17/10 - Tuesday

Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm

Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm

San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm

England x Italy – 3:45 pm

Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm

Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm

Northern Ireland v Slovakia

11:00 PM2 hours ago

FIFA DATE

The FIFA Date, also known as the international transfer window, is This is a period designated by FIFA (International Football Federation) during which football teams can transfer players between clubs in different countries. These windows occur several times throughout the year and allow clubs to buy, sell or loan players in accordance with rules set out by FIFA.

During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or games in international competitions, such as the World Cup and the qualifiers for these tournaments .

10:55 PM2 hours ago

LIBERIA AND LIBYA!

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and improving their skills for the following competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played can take place throughout the season throughout the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world , without field command from the teams that are playing in the specific match.
10:50 PM2 hours ago

FRIENDLY DATE ON FIFA

An international friendly is taking place. a football game played between national teams without a competitive significance or official scoring. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups, or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience.
10:45 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at TBC

The Liberia vs Libya game will be played at TBC Stadium, with a capacity of 1.000 people.
10:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Liberia vs Libya live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo