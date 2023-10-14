Northern Ireland vs San Marino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Northern Ireland vs San Marino live?
The match Northern Ireland vs San Marino will not be broadcast live on TV.
You can follow it through Concacaf GO.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Northern Ireland vs San Marino?
This is the kick-off time for the Northern Ireland vs San Marino match on October 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Last lineup- San Marino
E. Benedettini; R. Di Maio, A. D'Addario, A. Tosi, S. Franciosi; D. Rossi, A. Golinucci, M. Battistini, M. Mularoni; L. Lazzari y M. Vitaioli.
Last line-up - Northern Ireland
B. Peacock-Farrell; J. Evans, P. McNair, D. Ballard; T. Hume, G. Saville, C. McMenamin, A. McCann; S. Charles, M. Kennedy y C. Washington.
Match Officials
Referee: Bram Van Driessche BEL
Assistant referees: Yves De Neve BEL- Rien Vanyzere BEL
Fourth official: Kevin Van Damme BEL
Video Assistant Referee: Jan Boterberg BEL
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Erik Lambrechts BEL
San Marino, a Cinderella in Europe
On the other hand, San Marino, a team with very bad results, arrives in Belfast with the intention of making a decent presentation, 6 defeats in 6 matches, 0 goals scored, 21 conceded, it is a very poor balance, for one of the worst teams in the FIFA Ranking.
Fabrizio Costantini's team has not won a match since April 2004, 19 years ago.
Northern Ireland wants to win at home
The team coached by Michael O'Neill has not had a good campaign in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, only one win in six appearances, precisely their only victory was away against San Marino, so this Saturday they hope to get back to winning ways in the competition.
The match will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.
The match Northern Ireland vs San Marino will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, located in the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland. This stadium, inaugurated in 1905, has a capacity for 18,500 spectators.
