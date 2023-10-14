Italy vs Malta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Italy vs Malta live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifier, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stadio San Nicola. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Italy's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Donnaruma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Romagnoli, Emerson, Tonali, Cristante, Pessina, Politano, Retegui and Immobile.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio striker has become one of the great leaders of the Azzurris and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, although the Italian team failed to qualify. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and is running to be the maximum reference in the offensive generation that Italy needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Euro 2024 and get on the right path to a historic UEFA team. The connection of the Italian defender with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Chiesa to form a lethal forward.
How does Italy get here?
The Azzurris enter this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in second place in Group C with 7 units, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. In addition to these, their group includes England, Malta, North Macedonia and Ukraine, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Italians present a list with interesting players such as Ciro Immobile, Gianluigi Donnaruma, Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Dimarco and Alessio Romagnoli Italy is a power in the UEFA zone and it will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Luciano Spalleti, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. Italy comes out as the favorite against North Macedonia but just barely and we are expected to have a very even duel.
Malta's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bonello, Muscat, S. Borg, J. Borg, Camenzuli, Teuma, Guillaumier, Yankam, Mbong, Nwoko and Jones.
Yannick Yankam, a must see player!
The Birkirkara midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Maltese and has started in all the matches in the process towards EURO 2024, although the Maltese team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and is running to be the maximum reference in the offensive generation that Malta needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Euro 2024 and take this team in the right direction in the development of the UEFA. The Maltese midfielder's connection with Jodi Jones and Alexander Satariano to form a lethal forward.
How does Malta arrive?
The Maltese enter this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in last place in Group C with 0 units, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 5 losses. In addition to these, their group includes England, Italy, North Macedonia and Ukraine, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Maltese present a list with interesting players such as Yannick Yankam, Jodi Jones, Alexander Satariano, Teddy Teuma, Steve Borg, Cain Attard and Henry Bonello. Malta is not a power in the UEFA zone and they will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Luciano Spalleti, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. Malta is not the favorite against North Macedonia and we are expected to have a very hard-fought duel to try for them to score points in the Qualifiers.
Where's the game?
The Stadio San Nicola located in the city of Bari, Italy will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 58,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1990.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Italy vs Malta match, corresponding to the Qualification towards EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Stadio San Nicola, at 2:45 p.m.