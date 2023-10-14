Slovenia vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Slovenia vs Finland Live Score!
How to watch Slovenia vs Finland Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com
What time is Slovenia vs Finland match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports 2
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
The most recent confrontation
Slovenia vs Finland history
These two teams have met three times. The statistics favor Finland, which has emerged victorious on two occasions, while the other match ended in a draw.
In UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, we count one duel, which Finland won.
Finland
Finland is coming off the back of a good streak. After four wins in a row, they lost 1-0 against Denmark and will need a win to get into the qualification places.
Slovenia
Slovenia achieved an impeccable victory against San Marino in the previous matchday and comes to this game as group leader, with three matches in a row without knowing what it is to lose. It will be a complex game, as their rival is also looking for the first places and will certainly not make that task easy.
Standings - Group H
- Slovenia - 13 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 1 D | 1 L | +7 GD
- Denmark - 13 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 1 D | 1 L | +7 GD
- Finland - 12 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 0 D | 2 L | +7 GD
- Kazakhstan - 12 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 0 D | 2 L | +4 GD
- Northern Ireland - 3 PTS | 6 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 5 L | -4 GD
- San Marino - 0 PTS | 6 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 6 L | -21 GD