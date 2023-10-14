Slovenia vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Slovenia vs Finland Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Slovenia vs Finland live match, as well as the latest information from the Stozice Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:40 AMan hour ago

How to watch Slovenia vs Finland Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Slovenia vs Finland live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 2.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:35 AMan hour ago

What time is Slovenia vs Finland match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Slovenia vs Finland of October 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports 2
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:30 AMan hour ago

The most recent confrontation

2:25 AMan hour ago

Slovenia vs Finland history

These two teams have met three times. The statistics favor Finland, which has emerged victorious on two occasions, while the other match ended in a draw.

In UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, we count one duel, which Finland won.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Finland

Finland is coming off the back of a good streak. After four wins in a row, they lost 1-0 against Denmark and will need a win to get into the qualification places.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Slovenia

Slovenia achieved an impeccable victory against San Marino in the previous matchday and comes to this game as group leader, with three matches in a row without knowing what it is to lose. It will be a complex game, as their rival is also looking for the first places and will certainly not make that task easy.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Standings - Group H

  1. Slovenia - 13 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 1 D | 1 L | +7 GD
  2. Denmark - 13 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 1 D | 1 L | +7 GD
  3. Finland - 12 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 0 D | 2 L | +7 GD
  4. Kazakhstan - 12 PTS | 6 GP | 4 W | 0 D | 2 L | +4 GD
  5. Northern Ireland - 3 PTS | 6 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 5 L | -4 GD
  6. San Marino - 0 PTS | 6 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 6 L | -21 GD
2:05 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stozice Stadium

The Slovenia vs Finland match will be played at the Stozice Stadium, located in the city of Ljubljana, Slovenia. This stadium, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 16,000 spectators.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match: Slovenia vs Finland Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo