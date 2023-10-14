Hungary vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Hungary vs Serbia Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Hungary vs Serbia match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 3:45 on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 on ESPN, Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
The most recent confrontation
Hungary vs Serbia history
These two teams have met four times. The statistics favor Hungary, who have been victorious twice, while Serbia have won once to leave the balance of one draw.
In UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, we count one duel, which Hungary won.
Serbia
Serbia has just won its most recent match in the group against Lithuania, a result that left it in second place in the standings. Although their presence in the play-offs is assured and they would have a margin for error, the goal will be to qualify directly to the next European Championship.
Hungary
Hungary comes into this match as group leader, even though they have one game less than their rivals. The team's performance has been very outstanding and this will be a crucial match in their aspirations to stay in the top half of the group.
Standings - Group G
- Hungary - 10 PTS | 4 PG | 3 W | 1 D | 0 L | +6 GD
- Serbia - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 L | +5 GD
- Montenegro - 8 PTS | 5 GP | 2 W | 2 D | 1 L | 0 GD
- Bulgaria - 2 PTS | 5 GP | 0 W | 2 D | 3 L | -5 GD
- Lithuania - 2 PTS | 5 GP | 0 W | 2 D | 3 L | -6 GD
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!