Hungary vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Image: VAVEL

2:45 AMan hour ago

How to watch Hungary vs Serbia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Hungary vs Serbia live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 2.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Hungary vs Serbia match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Hungary vs Serbia of October 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 on ESPN, Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:35 AMan hour ago

The most recent confrontation

2:30 AMan hour ago

Hungary vs Serbia history

These two teams have met four times. The statistics favor Hungary, who have been victorious twice, while Serbia have won once to leave the balance of one draw.

In UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, we count one duel, which Hungary won.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Serbia

Serbia has just won its most recent match in the group against Lithuania, a result that left it in second place in the standings. Although their presence in the play-offs is assured and they would have a margin for error, the goal will be to qualify directly to the next European Championship.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Hungary

Hungary comes into this match as group leader, even though they have one game less than their rivals. The team's performance has been very outstanding and this will be a crucial match in their aspirations to stay in the top half of the group.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Standings - Group G

  1. Hungary - 10 PTS | 4 PG | 3 W | 1 D | 0 L | +6 GD
  2. Serbia - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 L | +5 GD
  3. Montenegro - 8 PTS | 5 GP | 2 W | 2 D | 1 L | 0 GD
  4. Bulgaria - 2 PTS | 5 GP | 0 W | 2 D | 3 L | -5 GD
  5. Lithuania - 2 PTS | 5 GP | 0 W | 2 D | 3 L | -6 GD
2:10 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Puskás Aréna

The Hungary vs Serbia match will be played at the Puskás Aréna, located in the city of Budapest, Hungary. This venue, inaugurated in 2017, has a capacity for 67,215 spectators.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match: Hungary vs Serbia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
