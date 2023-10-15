Georgia vs Cyprus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Georgia vs Cyprus online
If you want to watch the Georgia vs Cyprus match, you can follow it on television on FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2
What time is Georgia vs Cyprus in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Cyprus
The Cypriot '9' is Dimitris Christofi, a 35-year-old striker. He currently plays for Ethnikos Achnas, in the first division of Cyprus. He has one goal and one assist in three matches for his national team in 2023. In total he has 70 international appearances in which he scored 9 goals and provided seven assists.
Watch out for this player in Georgia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a 22-year-old attacker. He plays for Napoli where in nine matches he has one goal and three assists. In the last match of the National Team he played 32 minutes in the defeat to Thailand where he scored one goal. In 25 matches with the Georgian national team he has scored 11 goals and provided four assists.
How does Cyprus arrive?
They are coming off a 4-0 drubbing in their last match against Norway. They have lost all their matches in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They have not won an official match since September 24, 2022, when they beat Greece in the UEFA Nations League. They are at the bottom of Group A with zero points and will be looking to pick up some points in their last two matches.
How does Georgia arrive?
Georgia is coming from an 8-0 home win over Thailand in a friendly match where Ajax striker Georges Mikautadze scored four goals. They have lost their last three qualifiers and have not won in this competition since June 17, when they beat Cyprus 1-2. They are currently fourth in Group A with four points and have no chance of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.
Background
Seven times Georgia and Cyprus have met with an even balance with three wins for each and one draw. The last time they met was in the first leg of the Euro qualifiers last June. Georgia won 1-2 after a Davitashvili goal six minutes from time.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, located in Tbilisi. The stadium was built in 1952 and has a capacity of 27223 spectators.
Preview of the match
Georgia and Cyprus will meet in the match corresponding to the Euro 2024 qualification. Both teams are in Group A alongside Scotland, Spain and Norway. This will be the sixth meeting for the Georgians, while the seventh for the Cypriots.
