Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match

In a few moments we will share with you the Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands live stream, as well as the latest information from the Doosan Arena.
How to watch Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands in Euro 2024 Qualification?
If you want to watch the Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands match, you can follow it on TV on UEFA TV.

What time is Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Watch out for this player from the Faroe Islands.
Odmar Faero, 33-year-old defender and Klaksvik player. He has scored one of the two goals scored by the Faroe Islands national team in this Euro 2024 qualification.
Watch out for this player from the Czech Republic
Vaclav Cerny, a midfielder who plays in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, is the top scorer for the Czechs in this ranking with three goals. Two of them were scored against the Faroe Islands. With his team he has only contributed one assist at the start of the season. He has made 14 appearances for the Czech Republic senior national team and has five goals and two assists.
How to get to the Faroe Islands?
They have six consecutive defeats. Their last victory came in September 2022 when they beat Turkey 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League. They are currently bottom of Group E with just one point, which they earned in March when they drew 1-1 with Moldova.
How does the Czech Republic arrive?
They come from being beaten last Thursday where they lost 3-0 against Albania. The match was marked by the expulsion of Chyntil before the break. The Czechs have gone three consecutive matches without a win and have not won in an official match, precisely since the first leg against the Faroe Islands. They are currently third in Group E with eight points and one game behind Poland, which has nine points.
Background
Six times these two teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Czech Republic, which has won all the duels. The last time they met was in June 2023 in the qualification for the European Championship where the Czech Republic won 0-3 away with a double from Cerny
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Doosan Arena, a stadium located in the city of Pilsen. It was inaugurated in 1955 and has a capacity for 11700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Czech Republic and Faroe Islands will meet in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Both teams share a group with Albania, Poland and Moldova.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.