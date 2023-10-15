Poland vs Moldova LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Poland vs Moldova?
If you want to watch Poland vs Moldova live on TV, you can follow the match on UEFA TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Poland vs Moldova in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player from Moldova
Ion Nicolaescu, a 25-year-old striker who plays in the Netherlands with Heerenveen. He is the top scorer of his national team in the qualification for the European Championship with three goals. He also scored in last Thursday's match against Sweden.
Watch out for this player from Poland
After Lewandowski's absence due to injury, Milik will have to step up. Although the Juventus player only played 58 minutes against the Faroe Islands, he scored in his club's last match. He has two goals and one assist in seven appearances for the Turin team. He has 71 caps for the Czech Republic, where he has 17 goals and 14 assists.
How does Moldova arrive?
They have just lost in a friendly match they played last Thursday against Sweden. However, they won their last qualifier against the Faroe Islands. They are fourth in Group E with eight points and are just one point behind Poland with a game in hand.
How does Poland arrive?
Poland is coming off a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands last Thursday. In a match in which they were with an extra player from the start of the second half. They have won two of their last four official matches. They are currently second in Group E with nine points, one more than the Czech Republic, who have a game in hand, and four points behind group leaders Albania.
Background
These two teams have met seven times, with Poland winning five times. Moldova has won once and another duel ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in June in the first leg where Moldova won 3-2 despite the fact that they started the match trailing 0-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the National Stadium, located in the city of Warsaw. The stadium was inaugurated in January 2012 and has a capacity for 58580 spectators.
Preview of the match
Poland and Moldova will meet in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Both teams are in group B with Albania, Czech Republic and Faroe Islands.
