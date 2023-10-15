Mexico vs Ghana: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Mexico Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:26 PM5 minutes ago

to the bench

Julio González, Toño Rodríguez, Ángel Malagón, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Romo, Marcel Ruiz, Sebastián Córdova, Santiago Giménez, Uriel Antuna, Jordi Cortizo, Henry Martín, Chino Huerta, Ramón Juárez and Jesús Gallardo.
8:18 PM13 minutes ago

Ghana Lineup

L. Ati- Zigi, Schindler, Aidoo, Opoku, Mensah, Ambrosius, Owusu, Kudus, Paintsil and Semenyo.
8:13 PM18 minutes ago

Mexico Lineup

Ochoa, Sánchez, Vazquez, Montes, Arteaga, Sánchez, Álvarez, Chávez, Chucky Lozano, Orbelín Pineda and Raúl Jiménez.
8:08 PM23 minutes ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises prior to the start of the game between Mexico and Ghana.
8:03 PM28 minutes ago

Julián Quiñones is already Mexican

The news that has turned the world of sports in Mexico upside down. America's nine will be called up with the tricolor, when Jaime Lozano decides to wear it. This after receiving his naturalization letter.


“He's going to give us different things than what we don't have, I'm happy for him. He has commented that he wants to return to Mexico and to Mexican soccer what soccer has given him. He is all set for November.”

7:58 PM33 minutes ago

Who is going to be number nine?

Jaime Lozano made it clear who will be number 9 of the team. Beyond the great moment that Santiago is experiencing at Feyenoord and Henry in Liga MX. A Raúl Jiménez who has returned to scoring goals with the tri.


“Henry is the scoring leader, he knows us well. He is coming back from an injury, he has scored goals and is in a good moment. Raúl came the previous FIFA date in 2 games he scored 3 goals, with us he responded. Santi lives off the best present of the 3. He is in a league that makes him compete strongly. Each of the 3 has the necessary merits to start matches today, we will give them the opportunity to show themselves and see in November who we are going to have.”

7:53 PM38 minutes ago

You won't see many changes

Jaime Lozano made it clear that for these 2 games they are not going to make many changes to their eleven, apart from the fact that the players who are there are because they are having a good time in their club.


“We see these 2 matches with 2 good rivals, as the last step to prepare for the Copa América. We look to be in that tournament again. Then we have 2 distant rivals, with the possibility of seeing players, but not making enough changes. Give the opportunity to the players who I think in previous calls and at the moment they live in their club can contribute to the national team. If they are here it is because they are having a good time, we will try to put in two strong teams and not change much, as it is coming up in November.”

7:48 PM43 minutes ago

Respect to Raúl Jiménez

Iñaki Williams spoke about Raúl Jiménez prior to this game where he showed respect to the Mexican number 9. Looking forward to having his jersey after the game.


“The Jiménez are very dangerous. I know Raúl, I have seen him in the Premier, one of the best forwards. He has many things that he can contribute to Mexico and I hope he can have his shirt after the game, I would like to have it.”

7:43 PMan hour ago

They have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at the Bank of America Stadium.

7:38 PMan hour ago

The fans arrived

The fans are already inside and outside the Bank of America Stadium, with just a few minutes left before the ball rolls and the friendly match is played.

7:33 PMan hour ago

Record

Only 3 times have these two teams faced each other. Since 2017 they have not played with a goal from Elías Hernández from a penalty marking the winning goal. From that generation only Jesús Gallardo, Orbelín Pineda, César Montes and Tecatito Corona remain.
The last 2 games were won by Mexico 1 to 2 in 2008. With Ghana winning another in 2006.
7:28 PMan hour ago

Costumes

All the uniforms are already on for both teams to arrive at their locker room and then go out onto the field for the warm-up.
7:23 PMan hour ago

Who is the favorite?

Mexico is the favorite to win with a -130, the tie is a +280 and the victory of Ghana with a +375. These odds must change depending on the casino.
7:18 PMan hour ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Mexico and Ghana. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
7:13 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Mexico vs Ghana Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Ghana live, as well as the latest information from the Bank of America Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
7:08 PMan hour ago

How to watch for Mexico vs Ghana Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

USA Time: 8:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): Does not have transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:03 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Ghana: match for the in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Ghana: Saturday, October 14, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, October 14, 2023

21:30 hours

 Does not have transmission

Bolivia

Saturday, October 14, 2023

20:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Brazil

Saturday, October 14, 2023

21:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Chile

Saturday, October 14, 2023

21:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Colombia

Saturday, October 14, 2023

18:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Ecuador

Saturday, October 14, 2023

19:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Spain

Saturday, October 14, 2023

00:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Canada

Saturday, October 14, 2023

20:30 hours

Does not have transmission

USA

Saturday, October 14, 2023

20:30 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, October 14, 2023

18:30 hours

 In TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5, VIX and Azteca Deportes.

Paraguay

Saturday, October 14, 2023

21:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Peru

Saturday, October 14, 2023

22:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Uruguay

Saturday, October 14, 2023

21:30 hours

Does not have transmission

Venezuela

Saturday, October 14, 2023

20:30 hours

Does not have transmission

 

6:58 PM2 hours ago

He got off the boat

Víctor Guzmán left the camp due to injury. El Toro returns to Monterrey to continue his recovery process. Due to muscle discomfort in the Rayados' last game. Nobody else joins the concentration.
6:53 PM2 hours ago

New faces in the tri

There are two players who are a surprise in Lozano's call, the case of Julio González in goal, the one from Pumas has had a good season, he has earned his place. Ramón Juárez, the American defender, has had a notable campaign under the defensive absences of the Eagles, his first call to the senior team. Besides, Marcel Ruiz already knows what it's like to go to El Tri, but this is his first call-up with Jaime Lozano in charge.

6:48 PM2 hours ago

The best Mexican in Liga MX

Chino Huerta is the big star of the Pumas in this tournament, one of the best players in the Liga MX in the current campaign, the Mexican has had a dream tournament, being a new benchmark for the blue and gold. Because in 11 games he has 7 goals, 1 assist, but the yellow cards have already taken their toll on César.

6:43 PM2 hours ago

The best Mexican in Europe

Santiago Giménez is the best Mexican in Europe, the baby has done things well at Feyenoord, it has been the best start to the season for the Netherlands team. Santi's statistics and numbers are the following with 8 games he has scored 12 goals and 2 assists. He has not yet made his debut in the Champions League, due to the expulsion he had against Roma.

6:38 PM2 hours ago

Know the rival

The Ghana National Team will be the same rival that the neighboring United States will face on Tuesday. But they come from playing the African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Madagascar and the Central African Republic. Where they were in first place with 3 wins and 3 draws, earning 12 points. After this FIFA date, they will once again face the rivals in their area, for the World Cup qualifiers in November against Comoros and Madagascar.
6:33 PM2 hours ago

One more friendly

Molero? or serious match. Mexico faces Ghana and Germany on this FIFA date. This match against the Ghanaian team is like the rehearsal before the important game on the tri's calendar, Germany. Mexico has just played two games with a lot of learning, such as against Australia and Uzebekistan, tying in both, against 2 teams that can help the Mexican team. The most outstanding thing about the last date of the national team break was the debut of Jordi Cortizo and Chino Huerta. For this call there is little new, in goal Julio González, Ramón Juárez, Marcel Ruiz and the absences of Tecatito, Herrera and Raúl.

6:28 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Friendly Match Mexico vs Ghana Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo