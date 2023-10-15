Norway vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

Follow here Norway vs Spain Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Ullevaal Stadion. Do not miss a detail of the match Norway vs Spain live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Norway vs Spain match for Qualification for European Championship?

 

Where To Watch Norway vs Spain around the world

 

Country

Star Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

 

  • USA

Sunday 15, october, 2023

14:45: ET

Fox Soccer Plus, VIX

 

  • Argentina

Sunday 15, october, 2023

15:45

Star, ESPN Argentina

 

  • Bolivia

Sunday 15, october, 2023

14:45

ESPN, Star+ 

 

  • Brazil

Sunday 15, october, 2023

15:45

Claro, Star+, ESPN

 

  • Chile

Sunday 15, october, 2023

15:45

ESPN Chile, Star+

 

  • Colombia

Sunday 15, october, 2023

13:45

ESPN, Star+  

 

Ecuador

Sunday 15, october, 202313:45

ESPN, Star+  

 

  • Spain

Sunday 15, october, 2023

20:45 

TVE La 1, RTVE es. 

 

  • Mexico

Sunday 15, october, 2023

12:45

Sky HD

 

  • Paraguay

Sunday 15, october, 202315:45

Star + 

 

  • Perú

Sunday 15, october, 202313:45

Star + 

 

How to watch Norway vs Spain Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [15, october, 2023]

USA Time: 14:45 pm ET

USA TV channel (English): [Fox Soccer Plus]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [VIX]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Key player of Aymeric Laporte

The Al-Nassr player from the Saudi League will be a key player in Luis de la Fuente's scheme, as he will have to stop the attacks of the world's most prolific goal scorer, although this task will not be easy, as Erling Haaland represents a serious headache for any defense that faces him, since he is synonymous with goals.
Key player of Erling Haaland

The reigning UEFA Player of the Year is one of the best strikers in the world and not only that, but in the competition, racking up four goals, second only to top scorer Romelu Lukako of Belgium.
Spain Last Lineup

U. Simón; D. Carvajal, R. Normand, A, Laporte, A, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, M. Merino, F. Torres; A. Morata y M. Oyarzabal.
Norway Last Lineup

Nyland; Ajer, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Larsen, Haaland, Nusa.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for Norway vs. Spain will be Tobias Stieler; Christian Dietz will be in charge of the first line; Mark Borsch will be the second assistant referee and Tobias Reichel will be the fourth official.
The outlook looks tame for the Iberian team

The Spanish team has one game less than their other group rivals, but they need to win on Norwegian soil to advance to Euro 2024. The team coached by Luis de la Fuente is in second place in Group A with 12 points. With a victory, they would have the luxury of reaching first place in the group, tying on points with Scotland, a team that did not play during this international break, with the goal difference favoring the Spanish team.
Norway's big bet on Euro 2024

The Norwegian national team wants to dispute the Euro 2024 taking advantage of a generation with two great elements; Martin Odegaard and the android, Erling Haaland. The problem for the 'Red Vikings' is that in the group they crossed against unstoppable Scots who have five victories and are leaders. The Norwegians are on a two-game winning streak, but have lost the most important matches in the zone.
The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion

It is an enclosure that is located in Oslo, Norway, is currently the home of the Norwegian National Football Team. 
It has a capacity of more than 25 thousand spectators, it is the largest stadium in the country.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Qualifiers for European match: Noruega vs España Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

Norway hosts Spain on Matchday 8 of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The 'Red Vikings' need three points if they want to maintain their aspirations to be in the most important tournament of the continent at national team level.

