Romania vs Andorra LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Romania vs Andorra Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Romania vs Andorra live, as well as the latest information from Național Bucarest Arena. Don't miss a detail of the match Romania vs Andorra live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Romania vs Andorra live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Romania vs Andorra live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Romania vs Andorra?
This is the kickoff time for the Romania vs Andorra match on October 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Kristo Tohver - EST
Assistant Referees: Plata Koiv - EST and Sten Klaasen - EST
Fourth official: Juri Frischer - EST
VAR: Pascal Müller - GER
AVAR: Harm Osmers - GER
Key player in Andorra
One of the players to take into account in Andorra is Albert Rosas, the 1 year old center forward is currently playing for Club Bestis Deportivo de España and so far in the Qualifiers for Euro 2024, he has played five games in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Israel and Kosovo.
Key player in Romania
One of the most outstanding players in Romania is Valentin Mihaila, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Parma of Italy and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 has played five games, in which he already has one assist and three goals, against Switzerland on two occasions and Kosovo.
History Romania vs Andorra
In total, the two teams have met five times, the record is dominated by Romania with five wins, no draws have been recorded and Andorra has not managed any victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Romania with 17 goals to Andorra's one.
Actuality - Andorra
Andorra is going through a very bad moment in the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing a total of seven matches, they are in sixth place in the Group I standings with two points, after not winning any match, drawing two and losing five, scoring three goals and conceding 13, for a goal difference of -10.
Last five matches
Andorra 1 - 2 Switzerland (Euro Qualifying)
Israel 2 - 1 Andorra (Euro Qualifiers)
Andorra 0 - 0 Belarus (Euro Qualifiers)
Switzerland 3 - 0 Andorra (Euro Qualifiers)
Andorra 0 - 3 Andorra (Euro Qualifiers)
Actuality - Romania
Romania has had a good performance during the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing seven matches, it is placed in the second position in the standings of group I with 13 points, this was achieved after winning three matches, drawing four and losing zero, it also has a goal difference of +5, this after scoring nine goals and conceding four.
Kosovo 0 - 0 Romania (Euro qualifiers)
Switzerland 2 - 2 Romania (Euro qualifiers)
Romania 1 - 1 Israel (Euro Qualifiers)
Romania 2 - 0 Kosovo (Euro Qualifiers)
Belarus 0 - 0 Romania (Euro Qualifiers)
The match will be played at the Național Bucharest Arena Stadium
The match between Romania and Andorra will take place at the Național Bucharest Arena Stadium in the city of Bucharest (Romania), the stadium is where the SC Fotbal Club FCSB SA plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 55,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Romania vs Andorra, valid on matchday eight of group I of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
