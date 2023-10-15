Switzerland vs Belarus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers Match
SWITZERLAND!

Speak, Murat Yakin!

“That was amazing for me,” smiled Yakin. "He's already gone. I had this record in my pocket, which meant a lot. And this Sunday, I'll see Granit Xhaka, who also reached 118. I'm looking forward to experiencing that with him."

"As long as I'm still hungry, as long as I still want to get up to train, I'll keep going," said Xhaka. "In the next two tournaments, yes, if possible, we need to qualify for the Euros and then always discuss with the coach."

"Granit always gives your best, always seek the best", he said. "In each training session, he dedicates himself to the maximum. I know his level of demand. A coach is happy to have Xhaka in his group, he makes things easier."

"This record fills me with pride," he added. "But it wouldn&rsquot have been possible without the support of my teammates, coaches, coaching staff and my family."

"I see myself mainly as a player who is not afraid to share his dreams and, let's say, speak openly."

"Xhaka's most impressive aspect is his appearance. your winning mentality,” continued Yakin. “Today I am your partner on the field. Fate wanted me to share a room with Heinz Hermann during my first few months at Grasshopper. And it is one of the reasons why I'm very happy to follow Granit on Sunday." said Xhaka.

"Belarus will adopt It's a very defensive tactic," Yakin emphasized. "Fitá It's up to us to be patient and use our automation. The ideal would be to score goals as early as possible. This way, we can avoid booing at half-time, as happened last month in Sion against Andorra, after a lackluster first half."

"We don't need to play with three central defenders when we face a formation like this."

AFG Arena

The AFG Arena is a stadium located in the city of St. Gallen, Switzerland. É mainly used for sporting events, especially football matches. It opened in 2008 and is open to the public. It is the home of FC St. Gallen, a Swiss football club that competes in the Super League, the country's top football league.

The stadium has a capacity for around 20,000 spectators and offers modern and comfortable facilities for fans and players. In addition to football games, the AFG Arena can also be used for other events such as concerts, conferences and other entertainment events.

É It is a significant venue for sport and entertainment in the St. Gallen region and Switzerland, providing a vibrant atmosphere for the events taking place there.

ARBITRATION!

Referee: João Pinheiro - POR

Assistant referees  - Bruno Jesus - POR and Luciano Maia - POR.

Probably Switzerland!

Sommer; Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji; Vargas, Xhaka, Freuler, Steffen; Shaqiri; Amdouni, Itten.
Probable lineup for Belarus

Ignatovich; Yuzepchuk, Politevich, Polyakov, Volkov, Pechenin; Bocherov, Gromyko, Korzun; Kontsevoy, Morozov.
KILLING GAME!

The Euro Cup qualifiers are the qualifying stage that national football teams must go through to qualify for the Euro Cup tournament. Qualifiers take place before the main tournament and involve teams from different nations competing to secure a place in the final stage of the championship.
The game will be played at AFG Arena

The Switzerland vs Belarus game will be played at AFG Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
