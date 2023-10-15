Wales vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wales vs Croatia Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Wales vs Croatia match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Wales vs Croatia of October 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Croatia's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Borna Barisic, Josip Stanisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Petar Musa, Josip Brekalo and Mario Pasalic.
Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Borna Barisic, Josip Stanisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Petar Musa, Josip Brekalo and Mario Pasalic.
Wales' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Danny Ward, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Brennan Johnson, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson.
Danny Ward, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Brennan Johnson, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson.
Players to watch from Croatia
The next three players are considered key to Croatia's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Wales. Player Petar Musa (#18) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Luka Modric (#10) is another playmaker on the pitch who is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Turkish Super Lig, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Sunday .
Croatia
Likewise, Croatia is in group D of the tournament. They are in second position in the group with 10 points after 3 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Sunday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Turkey on October 12, 2023, the match ended in a 1-0 defeat at the Opus Arena and thus they achieved their first defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Wales
The next three players are considered key to Wales' offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Croatia. Player Aaron Ramsey (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Brennan Johnson (#9) is another playmaker on the pitch that is extremely important; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Danny Ward (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the English League Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Wales
The Wales football team is in Group D along with Turkey, Armenia, Latvia and Croatia. They are in fourth place in the group with 7 points after having 2 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Latvia on September 1, 2023 resulted in a victory, the match ended 2 to 0 at the Skonto Stadions and thus they achieved their second victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Cardiff City Stadium is located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 33,280 spectators. It was opened on 22 July 2009, cost £48 million to build and is currently the home of Cardiff City.