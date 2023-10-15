Nashville SC vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time, and ones to watch

The New England Revolution looks to climb into the top four of the Eastern Conference standings when they face Nashville SC at GEODIS Park.

Currently two points behind Columbus for fourth, which would ensure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, the Revolution look to get back to winning ways after successive defeats to the Crew and Orlando City.

New England have not won on the road in their last 11 matches since beating Toronto in May.

Nashville are in a major slump with one win over their previous 11 games and have been shut out in three straight but they have clinched a playoff spot with a win giving them a chance to move up on the season's final day.

The Boys In Gold have conceded the fewest goals in MLS with 29 and will lean on their defense should they want to go on a long postseason run.

Team news

Nashville SC

Fafa Picault is away from the team while on international duty with Haiti while Jon Lovitz is set to reclaim his place in defense after returning from suspension.

Shaq Moore is also back in action after missing the defeat to Orlando through injury and Lukas MacNaughton is in contention for a place in the squad after overcoming a lower-body issue.

Nick DePuy remains out as the lower body injury suffered last September is still keeping him out.

New England Revolution

After signing a new long-term contract this week, Henry Kessler is set for his first start since April while goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is in line for his debut with the club.

Ian Harkes remains out with a head injury and Andrew Farrell joins him on the sidelines with a leg issue.

DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and Cristian Makoun are all away on international duty.

Damian Rivera is out with a knee injury while Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Predicted lineups

Nashville SC: Willis; Lovitz, Maher, Zimmerman, Moore; Shaffelburg, McCarty, Davis, Muyl; Surridge, Mukhtar

New England Revolution: Vaclík; Spaulding, Romney, Kessler, Polster; Boateng, Kaye; Chancalay, C. Gil, N. Gil; Vrioni

Ones to watch

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Having another MVP-caliber season, the Nashville frontman has tallied 17 goals across all competitions, and his 15 in league play put him third in the race to retain the Golden Boot.

Photo: Matthew Maxey/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Leading the Boys In Gold in assists (10), shots (109 – 44 on target), key passes (54), crosses (36) and dribbles (58), Mukhtar has contributed to 25 of his side’s 36 league goals this season.

Henry Kessler (New England Revolution)

His return to the center of defense is a welcome sight for New England as they struggle with injuries to the backline and when he entered the match against Orlando, things were tightened up at the back.

Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

With his competitiveness, composure and strength as well as 87 appearances for the Revolution, Kessler's presence could be just what the team needs.

Previous meetings

This is just the sixth all-time meeting between Nashville and New England and the second this year with the Revolution winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Gustavo Bou.

In the 28th minute, Buck picked out Bou on the right but he shot high and wide and seven minutes later, Walker Zimmerman shot off the post for the Boys In Gold.

Seven minutes from time, DeJuan Jones passed to Bobby Wood, who let the ball go through to Bou and he got behind the Nashville defense to beat Joe Willis in the top left corner.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tony Husband as the play-by-play announcer and Ross Smith serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.