Club America vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club America vs Chivas match.
What time is Club America vs Chivas match?
This is the start time of the game Club America vs Chivas of 15th October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Club America vs Chivas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 15, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 15, 2023
|
21:30
|
Bolivia
|
October 15, 2023
|
19:30
|
Brasil
|
October 15, 2023
|
21:30
|
Chile
|
October 15, 2023
|
21:30
|
Colombia
|
October 15, 2023
|
19:30
|
Ecuador
|
October 15, 2023
|
19:30
|
Spain
|
October 16, 2023
|
2:30
|
Mexico
|
October 15, 2023
|
18:30
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
October 15, 2023
|
19:30
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. América's current striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
América's final lineup:
O. Jiménez; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáseres, S. Reyes; A. Zendejas, J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
Watch out for this Chivas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Ricardo Marín. The current Chivas FC striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Chivas lineup:
J. Rangel; A. Mozo, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, A. Mayorga; E. Gutiérrez, F. Beltran; R. Alvarado, V. Guzman, I. Brizuela; R. Marín.
Background
América and Chivas have met on a total of 63 occasions (27 wins for the Blue and Whites, 16 draws, 19 wins for the Red and Whites), with the scales tipping in favor of the Eagles. In terms of goals, 77 have fallen in favor of the Cremas and 62 have gone in favor of the Guadalajara side. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023, when América won and thrashed Guadalajara 4-0.
About The Stadium
The Rose Bowl opened in 1922 and has been the venue for the Rose Bowl Game ever since. The stadium is known for its distinctive architecture, with a bowl shape and design that has been influential in the construction of other stadiums.
The stadium has a capacity of about 88,565, making it one of the largest stadiums in the United States.
Party
On the one hand, the Aguilas of America arrive at this match with a lot of joy for their fans. Firstly, they are the super leaders of the competition after defeating Mazatlán FC in round 12 of Liga MX with goals from Diego Váldes and Igor Lichnovsky to complete the Blue and Whites' comeback with a final score of 1-2. The Club also recently celebrated its 107th anniversary with the presence of Emilio Azcarraga (owner of the team) laying the first stone of what will be the clubhouse of the women's team.
Fighting for the top positions
As is customary in every tournament, the Chivas team is under constant pressure from its fans and outsiders to fight for the title, as well as to reach the finals while dominating the majority of the regular Liga MX tournament. However, the Chivas Rayados have encountered bumps along the way and although they have not had bad results, the team from the gang is obliged to look to move up positions, take the lead and the championship at the end of the tournament due to the great reinforcements they brought in with the aim of adding one more star to the shield.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Chivas match will be played at Rose Bowl, in L.A, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Club America vs Chivas!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.