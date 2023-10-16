Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from Malvinas Argentinas Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors match on October 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:10 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:10 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:10 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 20:10 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:10 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 19:10 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 2:10 hrs. - (October 16)
Mexico: 18:10 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:10 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:10 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:10 hrs. - Star+
Referee Team
Referee: Fernando Echenique.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the players to keep in mind in Boca Juniors is Edinson Cavani, the 36-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played five games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored a goal, this one against Platense.
Key player at Talleres de Córdoba
One of the most outstanding players in Talleres de Córdoba is Nahuel Bustos, the 25 year old center forward born in Argentina has played six games in the actuality edition of the Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against; Gimasia y Esgrima de la Plata and Huracán....
History Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors
In total, both teams have met 42 times since 1985, Boca Juniors dominates the record with 17 wins, there have been 15 draws and Talleres de Córdoba has won on nine occasions.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 47 goals to Talleres de Córdoba's 37.
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors throughout the Prefesional League 2023 has had a very bad performance, because after playing eight games is located in the 11th position in the standings with seven points, this was achieved after winning two games, tying one and losing five, also has a goal difference of -1, this after scoring 10 goals and conceding 11.
Boca Juniors 1 - 1 Lanús
- Last five games
Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Palmeiras
Boca Juniors 0 - 2 River Plate
Palmeiras 1 - 1 Boca Juniors
Belgrano de Cordoba 4 - 3 Boca Juniors
Actuality - Talleres de Córdoba
Talleres de Córdoba is going through a bad moment in the Professional League 2023. After playing a total of eight matches, they are in the seventh position in the standings with 11 points, after winning three matches, drawing two and losing three, they have scored 10 goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of +3.
Talleres de Córdoba 0 - 0 Instituto de Córdoba
- Last five matches
Talleres de Córdoba 0 - 0 Instituto de Córdoba
Argentinos Juniors 3 - 1 Talleres de Córdoba
Talleres de Cordoba 4 - 0 Barracas Central
Talleres de Córdoba 0 - 0 Belgrano de Córdoba
River Plate 1 - 0 Talleres de Córdoba
The match will be played at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
The match between Talleres de Córdoba and Boca Juniors will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in the city of Mendoza (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Deportivo Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba plays its home matches, it was built in 1978 and has a capacity for approximately 42,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa Argentina 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
