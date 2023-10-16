Honduras vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Honduras vs Cuba
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Honduras vs Cuba live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa. Don't miss a single detail of the Honduras vs Cuba live stream with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Honduras vs Cuba live?
The Honduras vs Cuba match will not be broadcast live on TV.
You can follow it through Concacaf GO.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Honduras vs Cuba?
This is the kick-off time for the Honduras vs Cuba match on October 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. -
Chile: 20:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. -
Spain: 02:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. -
Peru: 19:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. -
Key Player- Cuba
Raiko Arozarena, a 26-year-old goalkeeper, is the Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper in the USL Championship, and was the star of the previous Nations League match. With his national team, he has made 9 appearances at all levels since his debut in November 2022.
Key player - Honduras
Antony Lozano, the forward of Getafe of Spain, is the key player for the Catrachos, the 30-year-old is the one called to lead Rueda's team. With his national team, he has played 67 games at all levels and has scored 20 goals in his international appearances.
The fourth matchday of the group stage is being played
The teams of Cuba and Honduras follow Jamaica in the fight for the first place, with 7 points in 3 games, this day they face Haiti, with a victory they will be in the first place until the next day.
Goalless draw in Santo Domingo
Cuba and Honduras ended the last game in a scoreless draw, with Cuba in second place and Honduras in third place in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League A.
Latest lineups
Honduras: Menjivar; Zapata, Nayar, Maldonado; Vega, Acosta, Flores, Rivas; Quioto, Lozano and Palma.
Cuba: Arozarena; Perez, Mendez, Piedra, Corrales; Delgado, Vasquez, Hernandez; Pozo, Diaz and Matos.
The match will be played at the José de la Paz Herrera Uclés National Stadium
The Honduras vs Cuba match will be played at the José de la Paz Herrera Uclés National Stadium, located in the city of Tegucigalpa, in Honduras. This stadium, inaugurated in 1948, has a capacity for 35,000 spectators.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Honduras vs Cuba live stream, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at the Estadio Nacional José de la Paz Herrera Uclés at 18:00.