Belgium vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

How and where to watch the Belgium vs Sweden match live?
What time is Belgium vs Sweden match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX
Spain 8:45 pm: UEFA.tv
Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Speak, Janne Andersson!
Only other teams lose points, so I don't care where you are. We can only beat Belgium. We can't beat Austria here. That reduces our chances. If there's a chance, we'll do what we can. Then we'll see. I don't know what's better in the other matches, but there's nothing we can do about it.
Linus has played and done well in several matches, Emil has high potential but hasn't yet fully settled into his new club in Italy. Even regardless of who I choose.
There are five of us who work in soccer, and I've said before that it may be that the other four vote for one and I for another, so I'll make the decision in the end. But today it's not obvious. It's like that in many positions. When you summarize everything, you end up with what you need".
Speak, Domenico Tedesco!
They could obviously have scored several times, but we could have scored even more in these conversion situations. At half-time I decided to change the plan a little, because I felt we had to adapt. Their number six hurt us a lot, coming back very low and making his team play. But for our part, we let him play a bit too much for my liking, we should have been much more aggressive. In this situation, at least.
At the end of the match I immediately wanted to talk to my players, to explain some of my choices to them. Like, for example, taking off Bakayoko, who was brought on during the match. It had absolutely nothing to do with him, because he came home very well. I simply had to change something tactically after Onana's sending off and, unfortunately, Johan paid the price.
We're in the Euros now, but before that there's a match against Sweden. So we have to think first and foremost about this game and recover well before then."
Blue and yellow
Red Devils
Cup
Two rounds of qualifying to go
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.
