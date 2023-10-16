Belgium vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
2:45 AM43 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Belgium vs Sweden match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Vix

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Belgium vs Sweden match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Belgium vs Sweden of 16th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX

Spain 8:45 pm: UEFA.tv

Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

2:35 AMan hour ago

Speak, Janne Andersson!

"I don't always do everything right in my job. I'm an emotional person, for better or for worse. I can get emotional and angry. Basically, I try to treat everyone with respect. I hope everyone tries to treat me with respect. I'm a flesh and blood human being. Sometimes everything isn't perfect.

Only other teams lose points, so I don't care where you are. We can only beat Belgium. We can't beat Austria here. That reduces our chances. If there's a chance, we'll do what we can. Then we'll see. I don't know what's better in the other matches, but there's nothing we can do about it.

Linus has played and done well in several matches, Emil has high potential but hasn't yet fully settled into his new club in Italy. Even regardless of who I choose.

There are five of us who work in soccer, and I've said before that it may be that the other four vote for one and I for another, so I'll make the decision in the end. But today it's not obvious. It's like that in many positions. When you summarize everything, you end up with what you need".

2:30 AMan hour ago

Speak, Domenico Tedesco!

"I'm satisfied. Since I arrived, our goal was to qualify for Euro 2024 and we achieved it. In the first half (against Austria) the idea was to be patient, let them play and wait for openings. We had a lot of speed on the wings and up front and we knew that's how we were going to hurt them. And that's how we scored our first goal. 

They could obviously have scored several times, but we could have scored even more in these conversion situations. At half-time I decided to change the plan a little, because I felt we had to adapt. Their number six hurt us a lot, coming back very low and making his team play. But for our part, we let him play a bit too much for my liking, we should have been much more aggressive. In this situation, at least.

At the end of the match I immediately wanted to talk to my players, to explain some of my choices to them. Like, for example, taking off Bakayoko, who was brought on during the match. It had absolutely nothing to do with him, because he came home very well. I simply had to change something tactically after Onana's sending off and, unfortunately, Johan paid the price.

We're in the Euros now, but before that there's a match against Sweden. So we have to think first and foremost about this game and recover well before then."

2:25 AMan hour ago

Blue and yellow

Sweden are in third place on six points, seven clear of second-placed Austria and 10 clear of the Belgians. The Blue and Yellows have only a 40% record, with three defeats and just two wins.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Red Devils

With an 88% record, Belgium top Group F with 16 points. The Red Devils have five wins and one draw.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Cup

Uefa
Uefa
2:10 AMan hour ago

Two rounds of qualifying to go

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.

2:05 AMan hour ago

Date Fifa

The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Belgium vs Sweden live this Monday (16), at the King Baudouin Stadium, at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Belgium vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
