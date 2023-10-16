Egypt vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Egypt vs Algeria match live on TV and online?
The Egypt vs Algeria match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Egypt vs Algeria?
This is the kick-off time for the Egypt vs Algeria match on October 16, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. -
Chile: 12:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. -
Spain: 18:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 11:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Key player in Algeria
One of the players to take into account in Algeria is Islam Slimani, the 35 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Coritiba Club of Brazil and in his most recent match with the Algerian National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Cape Verde.
Key player in Egypt
One of the most outstanding players in Egypt is Hamdi Fathi, the 29 year old central midfielder is currently playing for the Al Wakrah Club of Qatar and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Zambia.
History Egypt vs Algeria
In total, the two teams have met 24 times, the record is dominated by Algeria with eight wins, there have been nine draws and Egypt has won six matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Algeria with 29 goals to Egypt's 28.
Actuality - Algeria
Algeria had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualification, because after playing six matches, they finished at the top of their group with 16 points, this product of; five wins, one draw and zero defeats, they also scored nine goals, but conceded two, for a goal difference of +7.
Uganda 1 - 2 Algeria
- Last five matches
Algeria 1 - 1 Tunisia
Algeria 0 - 0 Tanzania
Senegal 0 - 1 Algeria
Algeria 5 - 1 Cape Verde
Actuality - Egypt
Egypt had a very good performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. After playing six matches, they finished at the top of the group standings with 15 points, after winning five matches, drawing zero and losing one, scoring 10 goals but conceding three, for a goal difference of +7.
Guinea 1 - 2 Egypt
- Last five matches
Egypt 3 - 0 South Sudan
Egypt 1 - 0 Ethiopia
Egypt 1 - 3 Tunisia
Egypt 1 - 0 Zambia
The match will be played at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
The match between Egypt and Algeria will take place at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in the city of Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), the stadium is where the UAE national soccer team plays its home matches, was built in 2014 and has a capacity of approximately 25,000 spectators.
