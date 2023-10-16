Greece vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Greece vs Netherlands live from EURO 2024 Qualification!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Greece vs Netherlands live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifier, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the OPAP Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Greece vs Netherlands online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Greece vs Netherlands match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Greece's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Vlachodimos, Tsimikas, Hatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Baldock, Kourbelis, Siopis, Bakasetas, Mantalos, Glakoumakis and Masouras.
Georgios Masouras, a must see player!
The Olympiacos striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue proving that he is one of the best in his position. The Greek continued with his country's team after a good season last season in Super League 1, in which he scored 25 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the forward line of his team and the Greek team, in addition to continuing to show the high level of last season. He currently has 4 goals and 1 assist in 7 games played with his team.
How does Greece get here?
The Greek National Team appears in this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of the qualifying matches for EURO 2024 and so that they can continue fighting for a ticket to the top European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Georgios Masouras, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Baldock, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Tasos Bakasetas and Giorgos Giakoumakis being the most notable. Greece has stood out for its great defensive system, being the second best defense in its group with only 2 goals conceded. The Greek team is in second place in Group B of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 6 points, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the top European championship. Greece does not start as the favorite against its rival, but it can surprise and get 3 visiting points.
Netherlands' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cillessen, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Wijnaldum, Wieffer, Depay, Berghuis, Weghorst and Simons.
Virgil van Dijk, a must see player!
The Liverpool defender has become one of the great leaders of the Oranjes and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and van Dijk is running to be the best a reference in the defensive generation that the Netherlands needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for Euro 2024 and putting a historic UEFA team on the right path. The connection of the Liverpool defender with Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt to form a defense that resembles a wall.
How does Netherlands arrive?
Those from the Netherlands appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in second-to-last place in Group B with 3 units, after 1 victory, 0 draws and 1 loss. In addition to these, their group includes France, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Oranjes present a list with interesting players such as Cody Gapko, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Xavi Simons, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. The Netherlands is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Ronald Koeman, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to be in the EURO. The Netherlands comes out as the favorite against Greece but just barely and it is expected that we will have a very even duel.
Where's the game?
The OPAP Arena located in the city of Athens, Greece will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 32,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Greece vs Netherlands match, corresponding to the Qualification for EURO 2024. The match will take place at the OPAP Arena, at 12:45 p.m.