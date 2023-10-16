Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers
Speak, Cristiano Ronaldo!

"Playing well, we've won every game, I think since I've been in the national team - or even since I've been in the national team - or even now. Even in the history of the Selection - I don't think we've ever had such an easy qualifying phase. I'm not going to say easy because we're the ones who made it that way. I hear a lot of people say, 'Ah, but that's a problem. because it is this group...' The other qualification phases were also the same. There were always two or three strong teams, and in the end we always had to take out the calculator. I don't agree with these opinions that you hear out there. Portugal qualified because they played well, they have an excellent team, an excellent coach and we deserved to go through. It is not It is a coincidence that it is already we are clear.”

[Six Europeans in a row] "I hope to be there, there's still a lot of time left. I hope I don't have any problems. When I say problems, I'm talking about injuries or some other setback. I hope to play, obviously, to be in another final phase, but until then, I hope to play. there there's a lot missing. There are a lot of games left for my club and also for the national team, and I hope I don't have any problems.

There have been some things in my life, both personally and professionally, that make me think in the short term now. I can't think... People say I'll play until I finish. 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these goals. É enjoy the moment, which is good. I feel good. The body is corresponding to what I have been doing in recent years. É enjoy the moment. I'm happy both in my club and in the national team. I've scored a lot of goals, I feel good physically... that's it. enjoy the moment."

Speak, João Félix!

"Bosnia played very well in Lisbon. He defended very well and made our task very difficult. É a good team, with good players. Bosnia is still in progress. We're in the fight for classification, so we know that tomorrow we'll be back. [Monday] will fight like never before."

"Portugal is great. They are one of the best teams in the world and, therefore, always face the pressure to play well and win. Tomorrow [Monday], it will be the same. Even now being classified, the objective is to win and play well."

[About the environment that Portugal will encounter at Bilino Polje] "We know that fans are fanatics in a good way. They love their national team and live football intensely. They will try to be very supportive of the Bosnian team, and we need to be prepared for that kind of environment."

Speak, Roberto Martínez!

"For us, it is It is important to continue with the same focus and win the group, which is important. the goal. Then, we need to make changes, give it freshness, and now we have information to see if we need a lot of changes or not. The idea is; Continue as we did in the September internship and try the minimum number of changes."

"É a challenge, the condition of the pitch, the rain and the temperature. I think a winning team needs to face these challenges to present a good image and adapt. Tomorrow [Monday] is It's a final for Bosnia in the qualifying phase, in a very strong environment, and we need to balance or equalize the emotional level of this Bosnia, who has a new coach. Let's see Bosnia at its best."

"Now they have a different structure, a different idea, the players are the same, but Bosnia is worth more than what the results show. They have players like Pjanic, Dzeko, who were in the top 3 scorers last season, Kolasinac and young players with potential."

[About Bruno Fernandes] "A player who has seven assists alone is one of them. can be smart. He adapts to the qualities of his teammates, providing a lot of tactical flexibility. Having a player like Bruno is great. a dream. He has a vision of superlative quality, and besides, I really like working without the ball. He has adapted to various positions and is excellent. is a key player for us."

Probably Bosnia!

Ibrahim Šehić; Amar Dedić, Adrian Barišić, Dennis Hadžikadunić e Sead Kolašinac; Miralem Pjanić e Gojko Cimirot; Miroslav Stevanović, Amar Rahmanović e Ermedin Demirović; Edin Džeko. 
Probably Portugal!

Diogo Costa; Dalot, Rúben Dias, António Silva e João Cancelo; Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha e Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Ramos e Rafael Leão.
ARBITRATION!

Field refereeing - Halil Umut Meler (TUR), assisted by Mustafa Eyisoy (TUR) and Kerem Ersoy (TUR), with Arda Kardeşler (TUR) as fourth referee.

Video arbitration - Benoît Millot (FRA), assisted by Alper Ulusoy (TUR).

KILLING GAME!

The Euro Cup qualifiers are the qualifying stage that national football teams must go through to qualify for the Euro Cup tournament. Qualifiers take place before the main tournament and involve teams from different nations competing to secure a place in the final stage of the championship.
The game will be played at Stadium "Bilino polje"

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal game will be played at Stadium "Bilino polje", with a capacity of 15.600 people.
