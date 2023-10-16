Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal Live Score Here
Speak, Cristiano Ronaldo!
[Six Europeans in a row] "I hope to be there, there's still a lot of time left. I hope I don't have any problems. When I say problems, I'm talking about injuries or some other setback. I hope to play, obviously, to be in another final phase, but until then, I hope to play. there there's a lot missing. There are a lot of games left for my club and also for the national team, and I hope I don't have any problems.
There have been some things in my life, both personally and professionally, that make me think in the short term now. I can't think... People say I'll play until I finish. 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these goals. É enjoy the moment, which is good. I feel good. The body is corresponding to what I have been doing in recent years. É enjoy the moment. I'm happy both in my club and in the national team. I've scored a lot of goals, I feel good physically... that's it. enjoy the moment."
Speak, João Félix!
"Portugal is great. They are one of the best teams in the world and, therefore, always face the pressure to play well and win. Tomorrow [Monday], it will be the same. Even now being classified, the objective is to win and play well."
[About the environment that Portugal will encounter at Bilino Polje] "We know that fans are fanatics in a good way. They love their national team and live football intensely. They will try to be very supportive of the Bosnian team, and we need to be prepared for that kind of environment."
Speak, Roberto Martínez!
"É a challenge, the condition of the pitch, the rain and the temperature. I think a winning team needs to face these challenges to present a good image and adapt. Tomorrow [Monday] is It's a final for Bosnia in the qualifying phase, in a very strong environment, and we need to balance or equalize the emotional level of this Bosnia, who has a new coach. Let's see Bosnia at its best."
"Now they have a different structure, a different idea, the players are the same, but Bosnia is worth more than what the results show. They have players like Pjanic, Dzeko, who were in the top 3 scorers last season, Kolasinac and young players with potential."
[About Bruno Fernandes] "A player who has seven assists alone is one of them. can be smart. He adapts to the qualities of his teammates, providing a lot of tactical flexibility. Having a player like Bruno is great. a dream. He has a vision of superlative quality, and besides, I really like working without the ball. He has adapted to various positions and is excellent. is a key player for us."
ARBITRATION!
Video arbitration - Benoît Millot (FRA), assisted by Alper Ulusoy (TUR).