Iceland vs Liechtenstein LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Image: Iceland

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:19 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Iceland vs Liechtenstein Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Iceland vs Liechtenstein match.
12:14 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Iceland vs Liechtenstein Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Iceland vs Liechtenstein live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:09 AM2 hours ago

FIFA

Between October 9 and 17, the penultimate FIFA date of 2023 will take place. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
12:04 AM2 hours ago

Referee

Abdulkadir will be the referee for the match, with assistants Ceyhun Sesiguzel and Mehmet Tugral, all from Turkey. The VAR will be led by German Christian Dingert, with the assistance of Turkish Hakan Ceylan.
11:59 PM2 hours ago

Probable Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein's probable team for the match is: Buchel, Schlegel, Malin, Wieser and Hofer; Luchinger, Buchel, Sele and Goppel; Notaro and Salanovic.
11:54 PM2 hours ago

Probable Iceland

Iceland's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason and Finnsson; Thorsteinsson, Traustason, Berhamnn and Sigurdsson; Finnbogason and Oskarsson.
11:49 PM2 hours ago

No absentees

For the match, both teams are full strength, with no absentees from the qualifying squad!
11:44 PM2 hours ago

Group J

Portugal lead group J with 21 points, having already qualified for the Euros, while Slovakia are just behind with 13 points. Luxembourg are in third place with 11 points, while Bosnia have nine and Iceland have seven. Liechtenstein have no points and are in last place.
11:39 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein come into the match on the back of three defeats. On September 8, away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Bosnia, with goals from Dzeko and Luchinger (own goal), while Wolfinger pulled one back. On the 11th, the defeat came 3-0 away to Slovakia, with goals from Hancko, Duda and Mak. And on Friday (13), at home, the defeat was 2-0, with goals from Rahmanovic and Stevanovic.
11:34 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Iceland

Iceland come into the match with one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. The defeat came 3-1 away to Luxembourg on September 8, with goals from Chanot, Borges Sanches and Sinani, while Haraldsson pulled one back. On the 11th, at home, the win was 1-0 against Bosnia, with a goal from Finnbogason. And at home on Friday (13), the draw was 1-1 with Luxembourg, with Oskarsson opening the scoring and Gerson equalizing.
11:29 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Euro Qualifiers match: Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo