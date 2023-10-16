Iceland vs Liechtenstein LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
FIFA
Between October 9 and 17, the penultimate FIFA date of 2023 will take place. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Referee
Abdulkadir will be the referee for the match, with assistants Ceyhun Sesiguzel and Mehmet Tugral, all from Turkey. The VAR will be led by German Christian Dingert, with the assistance of Turkish Hakan Ceylan.
Probable Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein's probable team for the match is: Buchel, Schlegel, Malin, Wieser and Hofer; Luchinger, Buchel, Sele and Goppel; Notaro and Salanovic.
Probable Iceland
Iceland's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason and Finnsson; Thorsteinsson, Traustason, Berhamnn and Sigurdsson; Finnbogason and Oskarsson.
No absentees
For the match, both teams are full strength, with no absentees from the qualifying squad!
Group J
Portugal lead group J with 21 points, having already qualified for the Euros, while Slovakia are just behind with 13 points. Luxembourg are in third place with 11 points, while Bosnia have nine and Iceland have seven. Liechtenstein have no points and are in last place.
Last Matches: Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein come into the match on the back of three defeats. On September 8, away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Bosnia, with goals from Dzeko and Luchinger (own goal), while Wolfinger pulled one back. On the 11th, the defeat came 3-0 away to Slovakia, with goals from Hancko, Duda and Mak. And on Friday (13), at home, the defeat was 2-0, with goals from Rahmanovic and Stevanovic.
Last Matches: Iceland
Iceland come into the match with one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. The defeat came 3-1 away to Luxembourg on September 8, with goals from Chanot, Borges Sanches and Sinani, while Haraldsson pulled one back. On the 11th, at home, the win was 1-0 against Bosnia, with a goal from Finnbogason. And at home on Friday (13), the draw was 1-1 with Luxembourg, with Oskarsson opening the scoring and Gerson equalizing.
