Azerbaijan vs Austria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers Match
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM2 hours ago

4:55 AM2 hours ago

LAST GAMES OF THE YEAR

It will be The last international selection break will be in 2023. The next will be already in 2024. The teams are preparing for the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
4:50 AM2 hours ago

AUSTRIA!

4:45 AM2 hours ago

4:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Ralf Rangnick!

“É This is an unusual situation, so it's an unusual situation. "It's just an unusual measure," said team leader Ralf Rangnick, explaining his decision. “I know he’s already here. had stopped before. But he's still here. You are in shape to score lots of goals in the Austrian championship. He is certainly one of Rapid's main players. When he was away, they struggled to win games.”

“We don’t have as many options in the central attacking area anymore,” explained Rangnick. If Kalajdzic starts, “he certainly won’t be able to play. play more than 60 minutes”. “É That's why it was about having another trained center forward back in the team.” Burgstaller was “spontaneously ready” After a call from the team manager late Saturday afternoon and went to team camp early on Sunday. An express visa for entry into Azerbaijan was being developed. According to Rangnick, there was no discussion about a long-term commitment to the ÖFB team. “É for this game now, nothing else is needed. important.”

Rapid had to take a break from Rapid since the end of August due to a ruptured adductor tendon and was therefore not on the ÖFB call-up list. The veteran returned this Thursday with two goals in the quick test against Vienna. A competitive return was planned for after the international break. Now things could be faster: with a surprise appearance in Baku, in a game in which Austria would guarantee their passage to the 2024 European Championship in Germany (June 14 to July 14).

“Burgi is great. He is an old acquaintance, many have known him for a long time. a long time,” said Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer about his return. “He’s He's a good guy, a good player who knows where he is. the goal.” In the current situation, it is It's important to “have players who know what they can do. I am convinced that if he starts working, he will certainly be able to do it. help us.”

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Probably Austria!

Alexander Schlager; Seiwald, Daniliuc, Lienhart and Wober; Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Grillitsch and Sabitzer; Baumgartner and Kalajdzic.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Probably Azerbaijan!

Magomedaliyev; Mammadov, Haghverdi and Kryvotsyuk; Bayramov, Diniyev, Isayev and Cafarguliyev; Mahmudov and Sheydayev; Emreli
4:25 AM2 hours ago

KILLING GAME!

The Euro Cup qualifiers are the qualifying stage that national football teams must go through to qualify for the Euro Cup tournament. Qualifiers take place before the main tournament and involve teams from different nations competing to secure a place in the final stage of the championship.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium

The Azerbaijan vs Austria game will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, with a capacity of 31.200 people.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eurocup qualifiers: Azerbaijan vs Austria live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
