Azerbaijan vs Austria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Azerbaijan vs Austria Live Score Here
LAST GAMES OF THE YEAR
AUSTRIA!
FIFA DATE GAMES!
12/10 - Thursday
Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm
Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm
Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm
Chile x Peru – 9pm
Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela x Chile – 6pm
Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm
Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm
Peru x Argentina – 11pm
Asian Qualifiers
11/10 - Wednesday
Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm
Myanmar x Macau – 9pm
Nepal x Laos – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h
Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am
Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am
Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am
Indonesia x Brunei – 9am
Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am
Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam x Singapore - 01:45
Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h
Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am
Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am
East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am
Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am
Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am
Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am
Laos x Nepal – 9am
Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am
International friendlies
9/10 - Monday
People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm
10/10 - Tuesday
Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm
11/10 - Wednesday
Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h
Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm
Egypt x Zambia – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm
Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm
12/10 - Thursday
Georgia x Thailand – 1pm
Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm
Sweden x Moldova – 2pm
Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm
Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm
Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm
Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm
13/10 - Friday
Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am
Japan x Canada – 7:35 am
Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am
Malaysia x India – 10am
Iraq x Qatar – 12pm
South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm
New Zealand x Congo – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm
Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm
England x Australia – 3:45 pm
Mali x Uganda – 4pm
Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
10/14 - Saturday
Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h
Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h
Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm
United States x Germany – 4pm
10/15 - Sunday
People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm
Algeria x Egypt – 9pm
Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm
Russia x Kenya – 9pm
16/10 - Monday
Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm
Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm
United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm
Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm
Angola x Congo – 9pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am
Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am
North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am
Estonia x Thailand – 1pm
Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm
Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm
France x Scotland – 4pm
Mexico x Germany – 9pm
United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.
Eurocup qualifiers
12/10 - Thursday
Latvia x Armenia – 1pm
Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm
Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm
Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm
Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm
Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm
Israel x Cyprus (postponed)
Cyprus x Norway -15h45
Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm
13/10 - Friday
Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm
Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm
Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm
Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm
Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm
10/14 - Saturday
Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am
Slovenia x Finland – 1pm
Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm
Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm
Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm
Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm
10/15 Sunday
Georgia x Cyprus – 10am
Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm
Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm
Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm
Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm
Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm
Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm
Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm
Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm
16/10 - Monday
Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm
Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm
Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm
Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm
Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm
Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm
Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm
San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm
England x Italy – 3:45 pm
Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm
Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland v Slovakia
Speak up, Ralf Rangnick!
“We don’t have as many options in the central attacking area anymore,” explained Rangnick. If Kalajdzic starts, “he certainly won’t be able to play. play more than 60 minutes”. “É That's why it was about having another trained center forward back in the team.” Burgstaller was “spontaneously ready” After a call from the team manager late Saturday afternoon and went to team camp early on Sunday. An express visa for entry into Azerbaijan was being developed. According to Rangnick, there was no discussion about a long-term commitment to the ÖFB team. “É for this game now, nothing else is needed. important.”
Rapid had to take a break from Rapid since the end of August due to a ruptured adductor tendon and was therefore not on the ÖFB call-up list. The veteran returned this Thursday with two goals in the quick test against Vienna. A competitive return was planned for after the international break. Now things could be faster: with a surprise appearance in Baku, in a game in which Austria would guarantee their passage to the 2024 European Championship in Germany (June 14 to July 14).
“Burgi is great. He is an old acquaintance, many have known him for a long time. a long time,” said Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer about his return. “He’s He's a good guy, a good player who knows where he is. the goal.” In the current situation, it is It's important to “have players who know what they can do. I am convinced that if he starts working, he will certainly be able to do it. help us.”