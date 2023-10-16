Senegal vs Cameroon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Senegal vs Cameroon live, as well as the latest information from Estadio de Malabo. Don't miss a detail of the match Senegal vs Cameroon live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon match live on TV and online?
The Senegal vs Cameroon match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Senegal vs Cameroon?
This is the kickoff time for the Senegal vs Cameroon match on October 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -
Chile: 14:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. -
Peru: 13:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Key player in Cameroon
One of the players to take into account in Cameroon is Bryan Mbeumo, the 24 year old center forward, is currently playing for Brentford Club in England and in his most recent match with the Cameroon National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Mexico.
Key player in Senegal
One of the most outstanding players in Senegal is Lamine Camara, the 19 year old center forward is currently a player of the Metz B Club of France and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Rwanda.
History Senegal vs Cameroon
In total, the two teams have met 13 times, the record is dominated by Senegal with five wins, there have been five draws and Cameroon has won three matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Senegal with 11 goals to Cameroon's eight.
Actuality - Cameroon
Cameroon had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. After playing six matches, they finished at the top of the group standings with 11 points, as a result of three wins, two draws and one loss, scoring eight goals but conceding five, for a goal difference of +3.
- Last five matches
Actuality - Senegal
Senegal had a good performance in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. After playing six matches, they finished second in the group standings with 13 points, after winning four matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring nine goals but conceding seven, for a goal difference of +2.
- Last five matches
The match will be played at the Malabo Stadium
The match between Senegal and Cameroon will take place at the Malabo Stadium in the city of Malabo (Equatorial Guinea). This stadium is where the Equatorial Guinea national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2007 and has a capacity for approximately 15,250 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Senegal vs Cameroon match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
