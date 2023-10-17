Nicaragua vs Montserrat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Nicaragua vs Montserrat in round 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Nicaragua vs Montserrat live on Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League, as well as the latest information from the Nicaragua National Stadium. Don't miss a moment of the match with VAVEL's live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat online live in CONCACAF Nations League Match day 4
The Nicaragua vs Montserrat match will not be broadcast on television.
Nicaragua vs Montserrat can be tuned into the CONCACAF channel on Youtube streams.
Nicaraguan National Football Stadium
It is the most important stadium of the Nicaragua national team, a very small stadium with a capacity of 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 14, 2011, will host this match day 4 between Nicaragua and Montserrat, a match that promises to have a very good entry with a fan that does not abandon his team and seeks to continue transcending, this will be the building for the match on Monday, The match has great expectations for the fans as Nicaragua fights to be in the A League in this Nations League.
Other matches on Monday
In addition to this Monday's match between Nicaragua and Montserrat, the Turks and Caicos Islands vs British Virgin Islands, St. Martin vs Anguilla and French Guiana vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines are Monday's matches in round 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is the Nicaragua vs Montserrat match day 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the Nicaragua vs Montserrat match on 16 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 12:00 noon
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 11:00
Australia: 16:00
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match and their best players for Match day 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Background
These two teams have only met once before and that was on Friday when Nicaragua defeated Montserrat 3-0, so this Monday the home side will be favourites to take three more points and continue to secure the overall lead in Group B.
How does the Montserrat team fare?
The Montserrat team lost 3-0 to Nicaragua in their last match, a team that lives a very different reality being in third place in group B in League B with 3 points and a record of one win, 0 draws and 2 defeats, will seek to get out of the bad streak and get points in their visit to Nicaragua, a very close match full of intensity, emotions and goals is expected.
How is the Nicaraguan national team coming along?
The Nicaragua team has just defeated Montserrat 3-0 in round 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League and for round 4 of the second round of the group stage, they will meet again, but now at the Nicaragua Stadium, they are in first place in group B in League B with 9 points and undefeated in their aspirations to move up to group A.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Nicaragua vs Montserrat, match day 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at the Estadio Nacional de Futbol de Nicaragua at 20:00.