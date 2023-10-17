Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns live game, as well as the latest information from the Footprint Center.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns of October 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (October 17) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Last time they met

In the previous game, the Phoenix Suns won 122-111 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson was the best scorer of the game with 22 points. Eric Gordon was the best of the Suns with 20.

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

1- Devin Booker

20- Jusuf Nirkic

23- Eric Gordon

25- Nassir Little

35- Kevin Durant

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

00- Scoot Henderson

1- Anfernee Simons

2- DeAndre Ayton

9- Jerami Grant

17- Shaedon Sharpe

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have had several days to get ready for the start of the regular season. The victories achieved in the three preparatory games they have played fill them with confidence to arrive in the best way to the important debut against the Warriors on October 24.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have not had a good preseason, at least in terms of results. There have been two defeats that make the team think about rethinking some things for the official debut on October 25. However, there is a good impression with some individual performances that are encouraging.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1992, has a capacity for 18,422 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Preseason match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
