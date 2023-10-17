Albania vs Bulgaria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: @FSHForg

12:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Albania vs Bulgaria Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Albania vs Bulgaria match.
11:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Albania vs Bulgaria match for Friendly Match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Albania vs Bulgaria of 17th October in several countries:

Where to watch Albania vs Bulgaria

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

October 17, 2023

12:00 ET

  

Argentina

October 17, 2023

13:00

  

Bolivia

October 17, 2023

11:00

  

Brasil

October 17, 2023

13:00

  

Chile

October 17, 2023

13:00

  

Colombia

October 17, 2023

11:00

  

Ecuador

October 17, 2023

11:00

  

España

October 17, 2023

17:00

  

Mexico

October 17, 2023

10:00

  

Peru

October 17, 2023

11:00

  
11:50 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Albania player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Albania's iconic center forward Nedim Bajrami. The Bulgarian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Nedim Bajrami knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team.

11:45 PMan hour ago

Albania's last line-up:

E. Berisha; E. Hysaj, A. Ajeti, B. Dijmsti, M. Mitaj; K. Asllani, Y. Ramadani; J. Asani, N. Bajrami, T. Seferi; S. Cikalleshi.
11:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Bulgaria:

For this match, the player to watch will be Bulgaria's iconic center forward Kiril Despodov. The Bulgarian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Kiril Despodov knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team.
11:35 PMan hour ago

Bulgaria's last line-up:

I. Dyulgerov; K. Dimitrov, V. Antov, D. Krastev; V. Popov, A. Kraev, I. Gruew, P. Galchev; G. Rusev, K. Despodov, L. Petkov.
11:30 PMan hour ago

Background:

Albania and Bulgaria have met on a total of 11 occasions (2 wins for Albania, 5 draws, 8 wins for Bulgaria) where the balance is obviously on the side of the visiting team. In terms of goals, 8 have been scored in favor of Albania and 15 for Bulgaria. Their last duel dates back to the qualification for Euro 2008 where they both drew by the minimum.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The "Air Albania Stadium," officially known as "Air Albania Stadium," is a soccer stadium located in Tirana, the capital of Albania. This modern stadium was built to host soccer matches and high-level sporting events. Air Albania Stadium was officially inaugurated on March 17, 2019. It is one of the newest stadiums in Europe. It is located in the central part of Tirana, the Albanian capital. Its address is "Rruga e Kavajës," which is a central location in the city. The stadium has a capacity to hold approximately 22,500 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Albania.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The European Championship is important

On the other hand, Albania is surprising all and sundry in this qualifier towards the Euro 2024 as they are second in the group in a set where they look to be the least favorite to qualify, however, this match against Bulgaria is the great opportunity to continue to consolidate and add points that allow them to dream of qualifying for next year's European Championship.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

All but eliminated

Unfortunately, Bulgaria has been mathematically eliminated from the race to attend Euro 2024. Despite the team's efforts and its record in European soccer, the circumstances of this edition of the tournament have led to this unfortunate elimination. Bulgarian soccer will have to wait until future editions to regain its position in the prestigious European competition.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Time for international duels

Every October, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, September's FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
11:05 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Albania vs Bulgaria match will be played at Air Albania Stadium, in Tirana, Albania. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
11:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Euro Qualifiers 2023: Albania vs Bulgaria!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
