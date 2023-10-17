Ecuador vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Ecuador vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ecuador vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Ecuador vs Colombia live?

If you want to watch Ecuador vs Colombia live on TV, your options are: Telemundo Deportes, TUDN. If you want to watch it directly by streaming: ViX.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Ecuador vs Colombia match of the South American qualifiers?

This is the kickoff time for the Ecuador vs Colombia match on October 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM on SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 8:30 PM on Chilevision and Paramount +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 7:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 AM on Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Tropicalia
Peru: 6:30 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, AUF TV
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on Venevision
Key player - Colombia

Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda, the Liverpool FC winger is the key man for Néstor Lorenzo's team. Lucho's feet are the most dangerous actions for the Colombian national team. 

His unbalance, power and goal-scoring ability bring a lot to the Colombian team. Diaz has played 19 matches with Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring 3 goals in this cycle of matches.

Key Player - Ecuador

Moises Caicedo, the most valued player of Ecuador's national team, is the key man for Felix Sanchez Bas's team. The current Chelsea player is the engine of the Ecuadorian midfield, his physical display, ball handling and other attributes make Moi a truly decisive player for this national team. 

Moi has 18 World Cup Qualifying games and 2 goals with his national team. 

Head to Head: Ecuador vs Colombia

The national teams of Ecuador and Colombia face each other again in the World Cup qualifiers, in a new edition of one of the classics of the Andes. 

The first clash between these two South American teams dates back to August 1938 at the Bolivarian Games. Since then, they have faced each other 48 times, Ecuador has won 13 times, while Colombia has 23 victories and 12 draws. 

Colombia

The Colombian national team has just lost two points at home against Uruguay, now the team coached by Néstor Lorenzo must try to win in Quito, a place where they have not won in 6 years and the last time they visited, they lost 6-1 in a bad way, sentencing the Carlos Queiroz era in the Colombian national team.

The Colombians are undefeated in the current qualifiers, with one win and two draws.  

Ecuador

El Tri is coming from two important victories, in the altitude of Quito and La Paz, although due to the sanction against the national team, it currently has 3 points and is in seventh place in the standings. 

Ecuador, this time against a direct rival, such as Colombia, is obliged to get three points at home.

The match will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium

The Ecuador vs Colombia match will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, located in the city of Quito, Ecuador. This stadium, inaugurated in 1997, has a capacity for 41,575 spectators.

The stadium is also known as 'Casa Blanca', in honor of the colors of the Liga Deportiva Universitario de Quito club, the entity that owns the stadium. 

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Start of the broadcast

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup: Ecuador vs Colombia live!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
