Ecuador vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Ecuador vs Colombia Live Score!
How to watch Ecuador vs Colombia live?

What time is the Ecuador vs Colombia match of the South American qualifiers?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM on SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 8:30 PM on Chilevision and Paramount +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 7:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 AM on Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Tropicalia
Peru: 6:30 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, AUF TV
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on Venevision
Key player - Colombia
His unbalance, power and goal-scoring ability bring a lot to the Colombian team. Diaz has played 19 matches with Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring 3 goals in this cycle of matches.
Key Player - Ecuador
Moi has 18 World Cup Qualifying games and 2 goals with his national team.
Head to Head: Ecuador vs Colombia
The first clash between these two South American teams dates back to August 1938 at the Bolivarian Games. Since then, they have faced each other 48 times, Ecuador has won 13 times, while Colombia has 23 victories and 12 draws.
Colombia
The Colombians are undefeated in the current qualifiers, with one win and two draws.
Ecuador
Ecuador, this time against a direct rival, such as Colombia, is obliged to get three points at home.
The match will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium
The stadium is also known as 'Casa Blanca', in honor of the colors of the Liga Deportiva Universitario de Quito club, the entity that owns the stadium.
Start of the broadcast
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.