Pakistan vs Cambodia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match
PFF

Update Live Commentary
6:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Pakistan vs Cambodia match live?

If you want to directly stream it: 365

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Pakistan vs Cambodia match for Asian World Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Pakistan vs Cambodia of 16th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 6 am

Bolivia 5 am

Brazil 6 am

Chile 5 am

Colombia 3 am

Ecuador 2 pm

USA 5 am ET

Spain 11 am

Mexico 3 am

Paraguay 5 am

Peru 3 am

Uruguay 6 am

Venezuela 5 am

5:50 PMan hour ago

Warriors of Angkor

Cambodia has a better record. In their last five matches, they've won one, drawn two and lost two.
5:45 PMan hour ago

Green Shirts

Pakistan have failed to win their last five games, losing four and drawing one.
5:40 PMan hour ago

The teams are in the first round

Qualification for the Asian teams consists of five phases.

1 - Matches between 20 teams ranked between 27th and 46th in the FIFA Ranking, with nine teams changing phases.

2nd - There are nine groups of 36 teams, with the top 26 in the FIFA Ranking + the other teams from the previous phase. The nine group winners and runners-up advance to the third round and automatically qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

3rd- There are three groups of 18 teams, with six teams in each. The top two will go through to the World Cup, while third and fourth place respectively will go through to the next round.

4th - The six teams are divided into two groups of three. The first-placed teams in each group book their place in the World Cup, while the others go through to the fifth and final stage.

5 - The teams will face each other in two games to determine who will decide their place in the play-offs.

5:35 PMan hour ago

Asian Qualifiers

With a view to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada, the Asian Qualifiers will be held from October 2023 to November 2025.

A total of eight teams have qualified directly for the World Cup, while one has the chance to seal its place through an intercontinental play-off.

5:30 PMan hour ago

Team schedule

5:25 PMan hour ago

Attention on the days

The FIFA international break will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Pakistan vs Cambodia live this Monday (16), at the Jinnah Sports Stadium at 6 am ET, for the Asian World Cup Qualifiers
5:15 PM2 hours ago
My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo